3 things Dallas Stars did right in game 2 win versus Edmonton Oilers

The Dallas Stars pulled off a solid 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers to even their Western Conference Finals series at one game apiece.

With the win, the Stars earn a split as they head back to Canada for Game 3 of their third-round matchup.

As Dallas looks to take a 2-1 series lead, it’s worth looking into what went right for the Dallas Stars in game 2.

3 things that went right for the Dallas Stars in Game 2

#1: They played an excellent defensive game

The Dallas Stars were successful in keeping the Oilers’ big guns off the scoresheet. The only goal the Oilers scored came from fourth-liner Connor Brown.

The other Connor on the Oilers, Connor McDavid, only managed one shot on goal. The Stars did a terrific job of keeping the Oilers momentum to the outside, forcing the Oilers to cycle the puck along the board.

The majority of Oilers’ shots came from outside the slot, giving netminder Jake Oettinger a chance to see each shot clearly.

Moreover, the Dallas Stars did a great job of keeping the front of the net clear, avoiding traffic around Oettinger.

It’s also worth noting that the Stars defense blocked 22 shots, especially several Edmonton attempts in the last four minutes of the game.

#2: Jake Oettinger kept the Stars in the game

Jake Oettinger did not need to steal the game for the Dallas Stars. However, he was sharp during the first period despite giving up one goal. Oettinger’s steady play kept Dallas in the game.

Then, Oettinger did well to shut the door, making 28 saves. He held the Oilers to one goal as Dallas gradually took the game over in the second period.

Moving forward, the Stars must continue to keep the front of the net clear, allowing Oettinger clear visibility of the shots coming toward him.

An honorable mention goes to the Stars’ third line consisting of Jamie Benn, Wyatt Johnston, and Logan Stankoven. The trio were able to control the pace of the game every time they were on the ice.

#3: Depth scoring came up huge

The Oilers played tough against the Stars’ top six. Tyler Seguin, who had two goals in Game 1, did not play as significant a factor in Game 2.

Matt Duchene played a strong game but couldn’t find the back of the net. But it was Mason Marchment who came through with the go-ahead goals.

Similarly, captain Jamie Benn opened the scoring for Dallas, giving them an early lead in the first period. Esa Lindell added an empty netter.

The Stars’ depth came through tonight. Moving forward, the Oilers will need to find a way to stop the Stars’ bottom six.