3 things Dallas Stars did wrong in Game 1 OT loss to Colorado Avalanche 

The Dallas Stars blew a three-goal lead, giving the Colorado Avalanche a 4-3 OT victory in Game 1 of their Round 2 playoff series at American Airlines Center.

The Stars led 3-0 heading into the first intermission but allowed the Avs to claw back, tying the game late in the third. Then, Miles Wood scored his third of the postseason to seal the win for Colorado.

With Colorado taking a 1-0 series lead, it’s worth looking into three things the Dallas Stars got wrong in their second-round opener.

3 things the Dallas Stars got wrong in Game 1

#1. They got comfortable

Goals by Ryan Suter, Wyatt Johnston and a powerplay marker by Jamie Benn gave the Stars a big lead at the end of the first period. The Dallas Stars were seemingly in control, scoring three goals on nine shots.

Dallas outshot Colorado 9-7 in the first, controlling most of the play and keeping Colorado’s shots mostly to the outside.

Then, the Dallas Stars came out flat-footed in the second. Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar scored on the powerplay, closing the gap to 3-2. Dallas didn’t seem to get anything going in the second, allowing Colorado to control most of the play.

While the third was more evenly matched, the Stars failed to control Nathan MacKinnon, who tied the game early into the third. The winner came midway through the first OT, leaving the Stars with a dull sense of remorse.

#2. The penalty kill failed

The Avs went 2-for-2 with the man advantage. This situation was especially complicated as the two powerplay markers allowed the Avs to get back into the game. Had the Dallas Stars killed off at least one of those penalties, Colorado might not have been able to come back.

It’s worth mentioning that both goals came from different positions in the zone. The Makar goal was a blast from the point, while the Nichushkin tally came in front of the nest.

The fact that Dallas took the penalties and failed to kill them off shows just how much Colorado controlled the play during the second period.

#3. Dallas was outplayed

Overall, the Avs outplayed the Stars. Despite the great first period, Dallas took their foot off the gas and allowed Colorado to take over.

In the end, the Avalanche outshot the Stars 26 to 22 and outhit them 45-20 while killing off three penalties.

To make matters worse, the Stars registered 12 giveaways to the Avalanche’s four.

If these trends continue, Colorado could make this matchup a short series. Jake Oettinger will also need to play better after giving up four goals on 26 shots.

Dallas will need to quickly get their game in order, as Game 2 is scheduled for next Thursday night.

Game 2 takes place at American Airlines Center on Thursday as the Avs look to extend their early lead in the series.