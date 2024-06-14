3 things Edmonton Oilers did wrong in 4-3 Game 3 loss to Florida Panthers

The Edmonton Oilers dropped game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals 4-3 on Thursday and are one game away from going home for the summer. The score was a lot closer than the game was, as the Oilers lacked momentum until past the midway mark of the third period.

With the Florida Panthers on the verge of their first Stanley Cup win, it’s worth looking into three things the Oilers got wrong in game 3.

Three things the Edmonton Oilers got wrong in game 3

#1 The powerplay failed once again

Once again, the Florida Panthers did a great job keeping the Edmonton Oilers’ power play in check. The Oilers went 0 for 3 with the man advantage. While they forced Sergei Bobrovsky to make six saves during the three powerplay opportunities, none were particularly dangerous.

Trending

In hindsight, had the Oilers scored on the powerplay, particularly on the chance they got to open the third period, Edmonton might have completed the comeback. However, they didn't connect and lost a one-goal game.

In such games, one missed powerplay opportunity can mean the difference between a tied game and a defeat.

#2 The top stars didn't perform

With the exception of Connor McDavid’s two assists, it was the depth scoring that got the Oilers close. Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard were quiet once again. The Oilers’ top-six generated very little in terms of dangerous scoring chances, allowing the Panthers to control the play throughout the game.

Except for the third period, where the Oilers made a strong push, the Panthers kept the Oilers’ big guns to the outside, eliminating rebounds and avoiding dangerous second chances. One of the biggest keys for the Panthers has been their ability to keep the front of the net clear.

Perhaps the biggest issue for Edmonton has been Florida’s ability to negate McDavid’s impressive speed. The Oilers have been unable to generate high-speed rush chances, settling for an uncharacteristic dump-and-chase game.

#3 The second-period collapse

The Edmonton Oilers entered the second period down a goal. The rally by Warren Foegele early in the second gave the Oilers some life before the wheels came off. In a span of around six minutes, the Panthers scored three unanswered goals to take a 4-1 lead.

All three goals came on Edmonton lapses. Perhaps the worst occurred on the Panthers’ third goal, where Matthew Tkachuk picked Darnell Nurse’s pocket. Tkachuk made a quick pass to Sam Bennett who walked into the slot with no one covering him.

These lapses proved costly for the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton will have one more chance to remedy these issues and potentially force a game 5.