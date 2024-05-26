3 things Edmonton Oilers did wrong in game 2 versus Dallas Stars

The Edmonton Oilers dropped a tough 3-1 loss to the Dallas Stars in game 2 of their Western Conference Finals series.

The Oilers wasted an opportunity to go up 2-0 in the series. As the series now shifts to game 3, it’s worth looking at what went wrong for the Oilers in game 2.

3 things that went wrong for the Edmonton Oilers

#1: Connor McDavid was a non-factor

The Dallas Stars learned their lesson from game 1. The Stars were able to hold Connor McDavid to one shot on goal. In particular, Stars’ defenseman Chris Tanev came up huge in holding the Edmonton Oilers’ offense in check.

McDavid was unable to use his speed to gain zone entries and create opportunities around the net. Similarly, the Stars were able to keep Zach Hyman away from the front of the net.

As for Leon Draisaitl, he could not generate any offense around the opposing zone, leading to mostly shots from outside the slot.

#2: Defensive lapses proved costly

While the Edmonton Oilers played a largely sound defensive game, they had defensive lapses that led to Dallas opportunities. Specifically, the Mason Marchment go-ahead goal resulted from a failed attempt to clear the front of the net.

No one picked up Marchment as he headed toward the net. Marchment was able to redirect a shot-pass, beating Stuart Skinner for the goal-ahead goal.

Marchment’s goal was an example of how Dallas was able to gain zone entries without little resistance at times. It was up to Skinner to make key saves at crucial points.

For example, Marchment almost scored a second goal as they broke away from coverage. Fortunately for the Edmonton Oilers, Marchment had a tough angle to shoot from, allowing Skinner to make a relatively easy save.

#3: The Oilers couldn’t sustain their first-period momentum

The Oilers outshot the Stars 16-4 in the first period but headed into the dressing room tied at one. Moving forward, the Stars gradually took control of the game, causing the Oilers to slow down at times.

By the third period, Dallas was flying into the Edmonton Oilers’ zone, while the Oilers struggled to gain momentum and find rhythm with their puck possession. The Oilers mostly dumped the puck into the zone or stayed around the outside.

Ultimately, the Oilers could not generate much offense following Connor Brown’s first postseason goal.

Edmonton will need to regain their intensity and momentum as the series heads back to Canada for game 3 on Monday night.