3 things Florida Panthers did right in ECFs Game 1 win against New York Rangers

The Florida Panthers took the opening game of their Eastern Conference finals series against the New York Rangers 3-0.

Florida played a strong game, keeping the Rangers off the scoresheet for the first time in this year’s playoffs. That’s why it’s worth looking into what went right for the Florida Panthers in Game 1.

3 things the Florida Panthers got right in game 1

#1: Sergei Bobrovsky stole the spotlight

Florida Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky was the star in Game 1. He turned aside 23 shots to earn his first shutout of this postseason.

While Bobrovsky didn’t have to stand on his head to keep the Panthers in the game, he made key saves when he had to. For instance, he made four saves during the Rangers’ two power play opportunities.

The Panthers’ defense also gets an honorable mention for keeping the Rangers to 23 shots. As long as the Panthers can keep New York from bombarding Bobrovsky, they will have a chance to keep the game close.

#2: The second line provided the offense

On a night when Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart were kept off the scoresheet, it was Matthew Tkachuk and his linemates who made the Rangers pay.

Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist. Fellow linemate Anton Lundell didn’t score but registered three shots on goal.

For the Florida Panthers, it’s great to see that their secondary scoring can pick up the slack when the opposition can neutralize the top line. In Game 1, Tkachuk and Verhaeghe got the job done. With the Panthers' depth, it will be difficult for the Rangers to shut the Panthers down.

Lastly, Sam Bennett added an empty netter to seal the victory.

#3: The Panthers played a tight game

Overall, the Florida Panthers played a tight game. They gave up 23 shots, only gave up two powerplay opportunities, and forced 12 giveaways for the Rangers.

While this matchup was a low-scoring affair, the Panthers played a tight-checking game, holding on to a 1-0 lead for 40 minutes. They managed to turn it up in the third, notching the game’s second goal before icing the victory with an empty netter.

The Rangers should expect the Panthers to continue playing a tough, physical style. The Panthers had a slight edge in the hit department, outhitting the Rangers 29-28. This evenly matched physicality will make it challenging for the Rangers to break through the Panthers’ defense.

Lastly, Selke Award winner Aleksander Barkov deserves credit for shutting down the opposition. As the series progresses, the Rangers will need to figure out how to disrupt Barkov, especially as the Panthers continue to play tight-checking hockey.