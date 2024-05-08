3 Things New York Rangers got right in Game 2 vs Hurricanes

The New York Rangers secured a thrilling 4-3 victory in double overtime, taking a 2-0 series lead against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden.

Vincent Trocheck emerged as the hero, scoring the winner on the power play at 7:24 of the second overtime period. Alexis Lafreniere scored twice, while Chris Kreider added a power play marker, his third of the postseason.

With the victory, the New York Rangers are now in the driver’s seat of this series. With that in mind, here’s a look at three things the Rangers got right in Game 2 versus the Carolina Hurricanes.

3 Things the New York Rangers got right in Game 2

#1: Igor Shesterkin stole the game

Igor Shesterkin was in the middle of everything. In addition to the fireworks during the first period, Shesterkin made 54 saves including 32 during the third period and both overtimes combined. Tonight’s performance was vintage Shesterkin, showing off his Vezina-caliber skills.

The New York Rangers were lucky to get away with this game, as the Hurricanes outplayed them at various points.

While the Rangers can rely on Shesterkin to steal games, they can’t make it a habit against the Hurricanes. They must be careful to give up fewer shots in Game 3.

#2: The Rangers’ power play clicked

The Rangers only went 2 for 7 with the man advantage. However, the power play goals from Kreider and Trocheck made all the difference in the game.

So far in this series, the team has scored 4 goals out of 9 power play opportunities. If this trend continues, the Rangers will make it difficult for the Hurricanes to mount a comeback.

In contrast, the Hurricanes failed to convert any of their 5 opportunities tonight. Overall, the Canes are 0 for 10 with the man advantage.

#3: The Rangers were the more physical team

The New York Rangers outhit the Canes 34 to 24. The physical dominance played a crucial role in disrupting the Hurricanes' offensive opportunities.

Despite Carolina controlling the flow of play for long stretches, the Rangers managed to weather the storm. With the Canes now in desperation mode, the Rangers are expected to use their physical edge to shut down the Hurricanes’ attack early in Game 3.

The series now moves to Carolina, with Game 3 set for Thursday night at the PNC Arena. The Rangers will aim to make a stronghold on the series, while the Canes will aim to make a comeback.