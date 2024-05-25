3 things New York Rangers did right in Game 2 win against Florida Panthers 

The New York Rangers pulled out a thrilling 2-1 win in OT to even the Eastern Conference finals at one game apiece.

The hero for the Rangers on the night was Barclay Goodrow. He netted his fourth postseason goal to give the Rangers a crucial victory.

With the win, the Rangers now head to Florida with a chance to take the lead. Meanwhile, here's a closer look at what went right for the New York Rangers in Game 2 as they head into Game 3 on Sunday night.

3 things that went right for New York Rangers in Game 2

#1. Igor Shesterkin outdueled Sergei Bobrovsky

In a duel of Russian netminders, Igor Shesterkin came on top. Shesterkin made 26 saves to keep the Rangers in the game. While he wasn’t tested often, he made key saves when needed.

While Shesterkin didn’t necessarily steal the game for the Rangers, he provided solid goaltending throughout the contest.

It’s worth noting that the Rangers did a good job of keeping the front of the net clear, allowing Shesterkin to get good looks on shots. The only instance in which the Rangers’ defense let Shesterkin down was on Carter Verhaeghe’s powerplay goal in the first period.

Otherwise, both Shesterkin and the Rangers’ defense played a solid game.

#2. Rangers’ depth came through

The red-hot Vincent Trocheck opened the scoring in the first period. But it was a depth forward, Barclay Goodrow, who ended Game 2 in overtime. As such, it was the Rangers’ depth that saved the day.

It’s crucial for New York’s bottom six to step up, especially when hard-checking teams like the Panthers can neutralize top scorers like Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad.

If the Rangers can continue getting support from their depth players, they will have a good chance at beating the Panthers in Game 3 and beyond.

#3. Rangers brought intensity

The Rangers had to play an intense, physical game to make up for their Game 1 loss. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they could not match the Rangers’ physical play.

A good example is the Goodrow goal. The play started in the Panthers’ end, as a big hit along the boards led to a rush and the game-winning goal.

Moreover, the Rangers outhit the Panthers 51 to 42, showing that the Rangers have a more physical presence across the lineup.

The Rangers will need to continue their physical play to counteract the Panthers’ tight-checking, hard-nosed style. As the Goodrow goal proved, solid checks along the boards can lead to dangerous turnovers.

The New York Rangers now head to Florida with momentum on their side, looking to take a 2-1 series lead in Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.