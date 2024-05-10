3 things New York Rangers did right in Game 3 win vs Carolina Hurricanes 

The New York Rangers took a stranglehold on their second-round playoff series with the Carolina Hurricanes, winning Game 3, 3-2 in overtime. The "Breadman", Artemi Panarin, delivered the game-winner at 1:43 of overtime.

The gutsy effort the New York Rangers put forth tonight deserves a closer look. Here's a closer look at the three things the Rangers got right in Game 3.

3 things New York Rangers got right in Game 3 vs Carolina Hurricanes

#1. They didn’t panic

The Canes opened the scoring at 10:14 of the first period, with Jake Guentzel notching his fourth goal of the postseason.

However, the Rangers didn’t panic. Chris Kreider tied the game at 8:30 of the second period, scoring a nifty shorthanded goal. The Rangers would then go on to take the lead early in the third on Alexis Lafreniere’s third of the postseason.

But just when it seemed the Rangers would hold on to take Game 3, Andrei Svechnikov tied it at 18:24.

The Rangers regrouped and came out hard as the game transitioned into overtime. The effort paid off as Panarin beat netminder Pyotr Kochetkov to seal the 3-2 win.

Ultimately, the Rangers’ composure kept them in the game even as momentum swung in Carolina’s favor late in the game. The Rangers kept their cool and pulled out another thrilling overtime win.

#2. Shesterkin saved the day

Igor Shesterkin's stealing games has become a recurring theme in this series. The Hurricanes outshot, outhit and controlled the bulk of the play. Yet, Shesterkin stone walled the Canes, keeping the Rangers in the game.

Shesterkin made 45 saves, including 11 over five Carolina powerplay opportunities. Shesterkin was also forced to make two key shorthanded saves to keep the game close.

It’s safe to say that without Shesterkin standing on his head, the New York Rangers would not have a 3-0 series lead. Heading into Game 4, the Rangers must ensure they control more of the play. The Rangers cannot expect to win by relying solely on Shesterkin shutting the door.

#3. Rangers made the most of their chances

The Rangers managed just 25 shots on net. But they made their chances count. Panarin’s winner is the best example.

The Rangers forced a turnover at the blue line, leading to a dump-in. Following the puck around the net, Vincent Trocheck threw the puck on the net, where a streaking Panarin got in between the Carolina defenders, redirecting the puck in between Kotchetkov’s legs.

This workman’s goal underscores how the hardworking New York Rangers don’t panic, play a patient game, and capitalize on the chances when they arrive.

As was the case in Game 2, the Rangers’ big names show up when the team needs them most. Tonight, the "Breadman" sealed the victory, putting the Rangers in a position to sweep the Hurricanes on Saturday night.