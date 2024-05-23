3 things NY Rangers did wrong in ECFs Game 1 loss to Florida Panthers

The NY Rangers dropped Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers 3-0. For the Rangers, tonight’s game was the first time they had been shut out this postseason.

After sweeping the Washington Capitals and keeping the Carolina Hurricanes in check, Game 1’s surprising outcome demands looking into what went wrong for the NY Rangers.

Here’s a closer look at 3 things the NY Rangers got wrong against the Florida Panthers.

3 things the NY Rangers did wrong in game 1 versus Florida

#1: The offense dried up

The NY Rangers had consistently scored all postseason until their Game 1 loss. While the Rangers can’t be blamed for not trying, they just couldn’t get past the Panthers’ tight-checking scheme.

The Panthers did a good job of keeping the Rangers away from high-danger areas, making Sergei Bobrovsky’s job easier.

Ultimately, the Rangers’ top scorers, such as Chris Kreider, walked away empty-handed. Kreider notched a hat trick against the Hurricanes in Game 6 of the second-round series. However, he only managed two shots on goal tonight.

Similarly, Vincent Trocheck came away empty, while Mika Zibanejad registered two shots on goal. The Rangers will need to get the offense going for Game 2.

#2: The team let Igor Shesterkin down

Igor Shesterkin did his best to keep the Rangers in the game. The game was 1-0 through 40 minutes until Carter Verhaeghe scored at the 16-minute mark of the third period. Had the NY Rangers won the game, the narrative would have centered on Shesterkin stealing another game for the Rangers.

However, that is not the case.

The Verhaeghe goal in the third period originated from a misplayed puck by Shesterkin. However, none of the Rangers players on the ice could corral the puck. Instead, Verhaeghe picked it up off the board and lobbed a curveball past Shesterkin.

The Panthers’ second goal is a prime example of why the Rangers cannot afford to let Shesterkin down by losing focus. As Verhaeghe showed, the Panthers will make the Rangers pay whenever an opportunity arrives.

#3: The power play was ineffective

While the Rangers only had two power play opportunities, they failed to capitalize on them. The Panthers did a great job of keeping the front of the net clear, allowing Bobrovsky plenty of time to position himself for every shot.

A good example came during the NY Rangers’ second power play opportunity. Adam Fox dropped a bomb from the blue line. However, there was no traffic in front of the net. As a result, Bobrovsky saw the shot coming a mile off. He made the save and kept the Rangers off the board.

The Rangers need to create traffic to make it harder for Bobrovsky to see the puck, especially on the power play.