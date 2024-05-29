3 things NY Rangers did wrong in Game 4 loss to Florida Panthers 

The New York Rangers dropped Game 4 of their Easter Conference finals series 3-2 in OT against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Once again, the Panthers showed a much higher intensity level than the Rangers, pulling out a victory to even the series at two games apiece.

With the series now heading back to the Big Apple, here's a closer look at three things the NY Rangers got wrong in Game 4.

3 things New York Rangers did wrong in Game 4 loss

#1. They were outplayed

On the whole, the Panthers outplayed the NY Rangers. While the first period was fairly even, the Panthers took over the game during the second period. The Cats entered the third period with a 2-1 lead.

Then, a lucky bounce helped Alexis Lafreniere tie the game for the Rangers at 3:38 of the third. From there, the Panthers unleashed a storm on the Rangers. The Blue Shirts went nearly 15 minutes without a shot attempt until the fourth line, led by Matt Rempe, got a scoring chance.

Overall, the Panthers outshot the Rangers 40-23 and won 52.3% of the draws. The Rangers had a slight edge in hits, 48 to 45, but that number doesn’t reflect how much the Panthers controlled the play.

It’s worth pointing out that Game 4 played out much like Game 3 did, but this time, the Rangers didn’t get a timely deflection in the front of the net.

#2. The penalty kill let the Rangers down

The NY Rangers allowed two powerplay markers on four opportunities, including the game-winner by Sam Reinhart in OT.

Specifically, Jacob Trouba got burned on both powerplay tallies. Trouba’s aggressive check on the boards made the Reinhart OT winner possible, leaving the slot open for Reinhart to move in for the one-timer.

While both powerplay goals can’t be blamed solely on Trouba, the Rangers must do better at keeping the Panthers to the outside, forcing shots from the point. In doing so, the Rangers can block shots and keep the front of the net clear.

#3. They relied on Shesterkin to steal another game

The Rangers have fallen into a predictable pattern of relying on Igor Shesterkin to steal games for them.

While Shesterkin was once again brilliant in Game 4, especially in the third period, the outcome didn’t favor the Rangers. New York cannot continue to rely solely on Shesterkin to bail them out. Game 4 was a prime example of how a great club like the Panthers will eventually break through.

In the end, Shesterkin made 37 saves, but it was the last save that he didn’t make that became the difference in the game.