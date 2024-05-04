3 things Vancouver Canucks did right in Game 6 to seal series win vs Nashville Predators

The Vancouver Canucks punched their ticket to the second round of the Western Conference playoff bracket with a tight 1-0 win in Game 6.

With the win, the Vancouver Canucks sent the Nashville Predators packing for the summer, taking the series 4-2. For the Preds, the offseason begins as they regroup for next campaign.

As for the Canucks, here are three things they got right tonight. These are elements they can build on moving forward.

3 Things the Vancouver Canucks got right in game 6

#1 Solid goaltending

With starting goaltender Thatcher Demko and backup Casey DeSmith out injured, Arturs Silovs stepped in and provided solid goaltending, making 28 saves. He earned the shutout in the series-clinching game, also his third consecutive start.

The biggest benefit from having Silovs in goal is the confidence in knowing the club has a solid backup to rely on. Moving forward, the Canucks will depend more and more on Silovs to deliver good-quality starts.

#2: Effective penalty killing

The Vancouver Canucks did not get any powerplay opportunities in Game 6. While that factor was not significant in the game, the Canucks did have to kill three Nashville powerplays.

The Canucks killed all three, leaving the Predators with nothing to show for.

In the second round, the Canucks’ penalty kill will have to be especially good as they face the Edmonton Oilers. The Canucks face one of the top powerplays in the league next, and will need to be at their best.

#3: The Canucks played a tight game

Overall, the Canucks played a tight game. They won over 55% of the draws and did not cough up the puck needlessly. In total, Vancouver turned the puck over eight times to the Predators’ seven.

Also, the Canucks blocked 16 shots, allowing 28 on goal. While the majority of those shots were low-danger ones, Vancouver did a good job of keeping the front of the net clear.

The Vancouver Canucks will need to continue their tight play against Edmonton. The club cannot afford costly turnovers, especially with Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl on the ice.

Following their first-round series win, the Canucks will have a few extra days to rest and recover. In the meantime, the Canucks will need to finetune their strategy as they look to contain the Oilers’ powerful offense. This edition of the Oilers-Canucks rivalry should make for an interesting showdown.