3 things Vegas Golden Knights did wrong in elimination Game 7 vs Dallas Stars

The defending champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, were defeated in the winner-take-all Game 7 against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center today.

It is a disappointing ending for Vegas, as they had hoped to win back-to-back championships. However, they ran into a powerful Dallas club that clamped down and clinched a tough 2-1 win.

So, here’s a look at three areas where the Vegas Golden Knights faltered in this crucial elimination game.

3 things Vegas Golden Knights did wrong in elimination Game 7

#1: The Golden Knights' stars did not step up

Jack Eichel's single shot on goal was denied by Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger, while Mark Stone remained largely ineffective. Similarly, Tomáš Hertl only managed a couple of shots on the net, and Jonathan Marchessault failed to convert any of his five shots into goals.

The Golden Knights’ lone goal came from Brett Howden, a depth forward who chipped in 19 points during 72 regular-season games.

Overall, this was a low-scoring series. But in an elimination game, star players are expected to make a significant impact beyond just registering a few shots on goals.

#2: Dallas outhit the Golden Knights

The Stars controlled much of the game’s pace, evident in the 49 to 37 total hit count. The Stars played a more physical game, at times slowing down the pace at times keeping the Vegas Golden Knights off their game.

Throughout the night, Vegas was unable to find the momentum needed to play their usual free-flowing style of hockey. In contrast, Dallas hunkered down, forcing the Knights to chase the puck.

While the shot and faceoff count was practically even, Vegas just didn’t seem to get into the groove tonight. Dallas did a very good job of controlling the pace when necessary, blocking shots, and keeping the Knights away from high-danger situations.

#3: Bruce Cassidy was outcoached

It’s hard to say that Bruce Cassidy was outcoached. His track record speaks for itself. But in tonight’s game, it was Peter DeBoer who made the right moves. Cassidy struggled to get the matchups he wanted, often unable to get his top guys to face the Stars’ bottom six lines.

Ultimately, DeBoer managed to implement a stronger defensive system that could counteract the speed of players like Eichel and Hertl. The Stars’ physicality mostly ground down the Vegas players over the course of the series, leaving them with little in the tank by Game 7.

Lastly, Vegas’ lack of depth was evident in this game. If Vegas had been able to deploy four effective lines, they would have had a better chance. In the end, Cassidy relied on Eichel, Stone, and Marchessault to play nearly 20 minutes each.

The Dallas Stars move on to face the Colorado Avalanche in Round 2. As for the Vegas Golden Knights, an offseason filled with question marks begins.