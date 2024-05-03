3 things that went wrong for Boston Bruins in Game 6 loss to Toronto Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins squandered another opportunity to conclude their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston held a 3-1 series lead but lost in Game 5 at home in overtime. They followed that up with a loss of 2-1 in Game 6 on the road. The Bruins will play Game 7 at home on Saturday night, but all the momentum is on Toronto's side.

Let's look at three things that went wrong for Boston in Game 6.

3 things that went wrong for the Boston Bruins in Game 6

#1, Slow start

In Game 5, Boston had a terrible start, with just two shots on goal after the first period. The team and head coach Jim Montgomery were adamant that another slow start wouldn't happen.

However, in Game 6, Boston ended the first period with just one shot on goal, and Montgomery was not happy with the start again.

“It’s unacceptable, our start again,” Montgomery said, via NHL.com. “We’ve got to find a way to start on time and we’ve just got to be better. Toronto, starting on time. They’re getting the advantage. They have the momentum.”

#2, David Pastrnak & star players haven't played like top players

David Pastrnak struggled again

David Pastrnak is one of the top players in the NHL, but that has not been the case in this series.

Pastrnak has two goals and two assists but has been held pointless in the last two games due to bad performance. Coach Montgomery called him out for his play after Game 6.

“Your best players need to be your best players this time of year,” Montgomery said. “I think the effort is tremendous, and they need to come through with some big-time plays in big-time moments. Marchand has done that in this series. ‘Pasta’ needs to step up.”

#3, Bad penalties

Boston had six minutes of penalties but only took two as one was a four-minute. Although Toronto has struggled on the power plays all series long, the time of the penalties was bad.

It allowed Toronto to get some looks on Jeremy Swayman. Boston couldn't generate any offense during that time, hurting the team as it didn't test Joseph Woll much.