3 Toronto Maple Leafs trades we may see before next season starts feat. John Tavares

With the Toronto Maple Leafs’ offseason fully underway, the team management is bolstering its roster for next season via free agency and trades.

However, the Maple Leafs are right up against the cap with no estimated usable cap space, according to CapFriendly. While several expiring contracts will open up some space, Toronto will need to get creative and shed some contracts to earn greater flexibility.

As a result, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving may need to explore some trade options to clear space. He will also need to address needs on the blue line, goaltending and scoring depth.

So, here is a look at three potential trades the Maple Leafs may pull off before next season begins.

3 Toronto Maple Leafs trades we may see before the start of next season

#1: John Tavares

The biggest name on the list is John Tavares. The Toronto Maple Leafs captain will be a UFA at the end of next season. His $11 million cap hit will come off the books at that point.

That situation opens up several situations:

First, the Maple Leafs can trade Tavares ahead of his free agency to recoup some assets. This move makes sense if the Maple Leafs are unwilling to resign him to another large contract or if Tavares is unwilling to take a discount to stay.

Tavares will be 34 next season and has shown signs of slowing down. A deal could work if Tavares is willing to take a pay cut and move to the wing or a third-line center role.

Also, shedding Tavares’ cap hit will be crucial for the club to address other major needs. Ultimately, Tavares stays if he’s willing to negotiate a team-friendly deal. Otherwise, the Leafs may have no choice but to move him.

Things get complicated as Tavares has a full no-movement clause. However, he could waive it if a trade works in which the other team is willing to give Tavares a long-term contract at a higher salary.

Utah might be enticed to deal for Tavares as he could become a veteran leader who can help guide the club to a playoff spot.

#2: Ryan Reaves

Ryan Reaves seemed expendable at the end of the regular season and playoffs. He sat for games 6 and 7 against Boston. He could have arguably provided some spark for Toronto, especially in the final minutes of Game 7.

The Toronto Maple Leafs new coach may find Reaves more useful than Sheldon Keefe did. But the Leafs may trade the veteran winger with a $1.3 million cap hit for a top-four defenseman or a starting goalie.

#3: Calle Jarnkrok

Jarnkrok was a favorite of Keefe’s due to his versatility. Jarnkrok can play up and down the lineup, often matching up with Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews.

Jarnkrok carries a $2.1 million cap hit. That, coupled with Reaves’ $1.3, could mean the difference between adding a top-quality defenseman or settling for more depth pieces at league-minimum deals.