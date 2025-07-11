3 trades that have defined the NHL offseason so far ft. Marner to Vegas

The NHL offseason is underway, and with the free agency market not as good, there have been plenty of impactful trades.

The trades started before and during the NHL Draft and have continued throughout free agency. With the first wave of free agency done, here are the three trades that have defined the offseason.

3 trades that have defined the NHL offseason

#1, Mitch Marner to Vegas

Mitch Marner was the top free agent available and is one of the best players in the NHL.

Before reaching free agency, the Maple Leafs agreed to a sign-and-trade to send Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights for Nic Roy.

Marner signed an eight-year, $96 million deal and will be a top-line player for Vegas. Toronto was lucky to get anything for Marner as he was set to walk for nothing, but Roy is a good fourth-line forward.

#2, Noah Dobson to Canadiens

Noah Dobson was traded to Montreal - Source: Imagn

On Draft Day, the New York Islanders traded star defenseman Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens in an intriguing move.

The Canadiens traded the 16th and 17th overall picks and young forward Emil Heineman for Dobson. Montreal also signed Dobson to an eight-year, $76 million contract after the deal.

With those picks, the Islanders selected Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson, who look like future solid NHL players.

This trade was a blockbuster and does appear to be a win-win for both teams.

#3, Red Wings acquire Gibson

Detroit has been searching for a starting goalie for years, while the Anaheim Ducks have been shopping John Gibson for years.

This offseason, Anaheim traded Gibson to Detroit for Petr Mrazek and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fourth-round selection in the 2026.

The return wasn't much, but the Ducks finally moved on from Gibson, while Detroit finally has its starting goalie.

