3 turning points that derailed Boston Bruins' 2024-25 season ft. firing Jim Montgomery

The Boston Bruins’ disappointing 2024-25 season left more question marks than answers. The team hasn’t quite admitted it’s going through a rebuild. But it hasn’t quite gone through a roster retool.

It seems as though the Bruins are in a type of suspended animation heading into the 2025-26 season. That situation is due in large part to three turning points this past season, which derailed the Boston Bruins’ 2024-25 season.

Let’s take a closer look at the turning points which led to one of the most disappointing seasons in the Boston Bruins’ recent history.

3 turning points that derailed Boston Bruins' 2024-25 season

#3 Swayman contract holdout

The 2024-25 season began with an unexpected goaltending fiasco. The Bruins moved out Linus Ullmark last season as the club was looking to anoint Jeremy Swayman as its new starter.

However, Swayman was an RFA and didn’t sign right away. Both the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman opted to pass on arbitration, leaving the two sides under pressure to work something out.

It wasn’t until training camp began that Swayman ultimately ended up signing a new eight-year contract. The time Swayman missed from training camp ended up impacting his play. While Swayman rebounded as the season went on, the damage was done.

#2 Trade deadline sell-off

By the time the trade deadline rolled around, the Boston Bruins were well out of a playoff spot. So, GM Don Sweeney decided to clean house by moving high-priced veterans. Key players like Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo were gone.

But the biggest move was shipping out former captain Brad Marchand to the division rival Florida Panthers. The move sparked another Stanley Cup run in Florida.

As for the Bruins, the moves landed young players in return, along with draft picks, but nothing that could help the Bruins get back to the playoffs this season.

#1 Firing Jim Montgomery

The Bruins’ slow start was punctuated by the seeming lack of interest by Boston players to put their best effort every game. So, the team decided to part ways with former coach Jim Montgomery in mid-November.

The Bruins then named assistant Joe Sacco as interim coach. Unfortunately, the move only precipitated the team’s downfall. The B’s went from a playoff spot in November to the cellar of the Atlantic Division.

While one could speculate that the Bruins should not have fired Montgomery, the reality is that the situation became so unsustainable that the team had no choice. Now, the club is under Marco Sturm’s leadership. Sturm can hopefully turn things around in 2025-26 as the Bruins look to get back into the Eastern Conference playoff race.

