3 turning points that derailed Carolina Hurricanes' 2024-25 season ft. failing to adapt to Panthers

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Jul 20, 2025 21:44 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

The Carolina Hurricanes reached the Eastern Conference Final yet again in 2024-25. However, they were unable to get past the Florida Panthers. The Panthers left the Hurricanes out of the picture for the second time in three seasons.

While the Hurricanes had a great regular season and playoffs, fans were left wondering what went wrong in the third round against the two-time Stanley Cup champions.

So, here’s a look at the three turning points that derailed the Carolina Hurricanes’ 2024-25 season.

#3 Botched Mikko Rantanen trade

The Carolina Hurricanes went all-in during the 2024-25 season. The club was committed to finally breaking through and making it to the Stanley Cup Final. That situation prompted the team to pounce on Mikko Rantanen as soon as he became available.

However, the Hurricanes were unable to secure a long-term extension for the star winger. The team was left with little choice to move on from Rantanen, sending him to the Dallas Stars. The Hurricanes got Logan Stankoven back for Rantanent.

While Stankoven is a great young player, the loss of Martin Necas and Rantanen’s offense played a factor in the Hurricanes being unable to get past the Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

#2 Lack of depth scoring

The Carolina Hurricanes sorely lacked depth scoring, especially during the playoffs. Beyond Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho, and Andrei Svechnikov, the Hurricanes next leading scorer was defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

While getting significant offensive contributions from Gostisbehere was crucial, the fact that other forwards didn’t step was a major factor in the Hurricanes’ ousting.

Trade deadline addition Taylor Hall scored two goals in 15 games. Jackson Blake had three, while Jordan Matinook had one.

Other depth forwards like Jesperi Kotkaniemi failed to score a single goal during the postseason. Moving forward, the Canes will need to get key contributions from their depth players if they are to get past the Conference Finals.

#1 Failing to adapt to Panthers

This past season was the second time the Hurricanes met the Panthers in the Conference Final. As such, the Hurricanes were familiar with Florida’s style of play. However, coach Rod Brind’Amour could not adapt to the Panthers’ relentless forechecking style.

Except for the Canes’ 3-0 win in Game 4, Carolina was unable to get much going against Florida. The Panthers pounded Carolina 5-2 in Game 1, shut them out 5-0 in Game 3, and thrashed them 6-2 in Game 3. While Game 5 was much closer, the Hurricanes’ inability to adjust to the Panthers’ game play was the Canes’ ultimate undoing.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
