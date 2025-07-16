3 turning points that derailed Detroit Red Wings’ 2024-25 season ft. quiet trade deadline

The Detroit Red Wings continued their playoff drought, which is now at nine seasons. The club hoped that 2024-25 would mark a return to the postseason. However, that was not the case.

When looking back at the Red Wings’ season, inconsistency plagued them throughout the year. But three particular instances stand out among the year-long issues that hampered the Wings’ chances of returning to the playoffs.

So, here’s a look at the three turning points that derailed the Detroit Red Wings’ 2024-25 season.

3 turning points that derailed Detroit Red Wings' 2024-25 season

#3 Waiting too long to fire Derek Lalonde

The Detroit Red Wings entered the season looking to start off strong. However, the club sputtered and found itself at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings. After a disappointing 13-17-4 start, the Wings had seen enough.

On December 26, 2024, Derek Lalonde was let go. In his place, veteran coach Todd McLellan took over. McLellan immediately turned the club around, though it seemed like it was too late to make up lost ground.

That situation led fans to believe that the Red Wings waited too long to fire Lalonde. Had the move come one month earlier, the team could have made up enough ground in the standings to compete for a playoff spot.

#2 Tarasenko signing

The Detroit Red Wings signed Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year contract during the 2024 offseason. The team expected Tarasenko to become the top-six forward the team had been looking for to boost its offense.

Tarasenko, unfortunately, flopped in his only season in Detroit. He scored just 11 goals in 80 games and was shipped to the Minnesota Wild this offseason for future considerations.

While the Red Wings’ disappointing season can’t be pinned solely on Tarasenko, his signing is an example of the questionable roster decisions GM Steve Yzerman has made. Those decisions include not bringing in a bona fide starting goaltender and not upgrading the blue line.

#1 Quiet trade deadline

By the time this year’s trade deadline rolled around, the Red Wings were on the fringes of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. However, Yzerman did nothing at the trade deadline. The Wings did not emerge as buyers or sellers.

Instead, the club sat on its hands. The Wings gifted Ville Husso to the Anaheim Ducks and acquired Petr Mrazek and Craig Smith for Joe Veleno.

The Wings also landed multiple draft picks in the three-team deal that landed Yanni Gourde in Tampa Bay.

That was it.

The Red Wings didn’t make any significant moves at the deadline. That situation cost the team a chance to compete for a playoff spot. While Yzerman has made some strides this offseason, it seems he’s biding his time for something, as he’s failed to upgrade other key team needs beyond adding John Gibson.

