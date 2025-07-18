3 turning points that derailed Montreal Canadiens’ 2024-25 season ft. failing to upgrade at deadline

The Montreal Canadiens took a major step forward in 2024-25 by grabbing the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot. The Habs went down to the wire, but managed to fight several teams, including the Columbus Blue Jackets, down to the final days of the season.

Ad

However, the Canadiens’ season ended prematurely when the Washington Capitals dispatched them in five games. Despite the overall successful season, fans were left feeling disappointed.

So, here’s a look at the turning points that derailed the Montreal Canadiens' 2024-25 season.

3 turning points that derailed Montreal Canadiens’ 2024-25 season

#3 Injury woes

The Montreal Canadiens faced a number of injury woes during the season. But the biggest one was Kirby Dach. The former third-overall pick from 2019 was slated to be the Canadiens’ second-line center.

Ad

Trending

Injuries limited him to 57 games, with a knee injury keeping him out of the lineup from early March onward. The team missed him significantly down the stretch in the playoffs.

Similarly, Patrik Laine’s broken finger during the first round against the Capitals was a tough blow, leaving the team without its biggest offensive weapon on the power play.

#2 Losing Samuel Montembeault in playoffs

The Canadiens were down 2-0 in their opening-round series against the Washington Capitals when they lost starting goaltender Samuel Montembeault midway through the second period of Game 3.

Ad

Jakub Dobes stepped in and held the fort as the Habs rallied to win the game 6-3. But then, Dobes could not keep the Capitals in check. The Capitals won Games 4 and 5 by scores of 5-2 and 4-1.

It’s worth pointing out that the lack of offense and sketchy defense in front of Dobes didn’t help. But considering how close the first two games were, Montembeault could have given the Habs a better chance to win if he hadn’t been injured.

Ad

#1 Failing to upgrade at trade deadline

The Canadiens failed to upgrade at the trade deadline despite having clear needs on defense and forward depth. The team was without its second-line center and could have used another middle-six forward.

While the addition of Ivan Demidov was a boost, it wasn’t what the Canadiens needed to compete against the Capitals. The team could have used more firepower beyond just Demidov.

That failure to act at the trade deadline put the team on notice. The club has gone out of its way to attempt to bring in upgrades this offseason. Thus far, the only significant upgrade has been the addition of Noah Dobson.

The Montreal Canadiens will be looking to make further upgrades as the team looks to compete in a stacked Atlantic Division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama