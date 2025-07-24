3 turning points that derailed Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2024-25 season ft. facing Florida Panthers in 1st round

The Tampa Bay Lightning had a strong 2024-25 regular season, one that ended in another first-round exit. The Lightning hung tough against the Florida Panthers, but couldn’t overcome the eventual Stanley Cup champions.

Despite having a talented team, the Lightning were unable to make another prolonged playoff run. That situation has left fans wondering where the Lightning failed in their quest for another Stanley Cup.

So, it’s worth taking a look at what went wrong for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2024-25.

3 turning points that derailed Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2024-25 season

#3 Not winning Atlantic Division

The Tampa Bay Lightning were in a see-saw battle with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. The Leafs ultimately claimed the top spot in the division, leaving the Lightning in second place. That situation set up the Lightning in a showdown with the Florida Panthers.

It’s worth assuming that if the Lightning had won the Atlantic Division, the club could have had a better chance against the Ottawa Senators than the Panthers. Instead, the Lightning faced the Panthers and failed to get much of anything going.

#2 Kucherov silenced by Panthers

Nikita Kucherov had a season for the ages. He won the Art Ross Trophy and earned a Hart Trophy nomination. He was the best offensive player in the league once again in 2024-25.

Unfortunately for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Kucherov could not translate his regular-season success into playoff wins. He ended the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs with four assists in five games.

Three of those assists came in the Lightning’s lone win in Game 3 against the Panthers. Kucherov managed just one assist in the other four games.

Kucherov’s inability to solve the Panthers’ defensive scheme was the biggest turning point for Tampa’s offense. If Kucherov had been able to get past the Panthers’ wall, he could have single-handedly turned the series around.

#1 Facing Florida Panthers in first round

The Lightning, Panthers, and Maple Leafs spent the bulk of the regular season jockeying for position. In the end, the payoff matchups led the Lightning to square off against the Panthers. For the Lightning, it was the second year in a row that they lost to the Florida Panthers in the first round in five games.

Had the Lightning faced anyone else in the first round, there’s a fair chance they could have had a better chance at advancing.

That is why the top is that the Lightning will not run into the Florida Panthers again in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs.

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

