3 turning points that derailed Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2024-25 season ft. losing another Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ final season of the Core Four experiment yielded a series win against the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs. That set up a date with the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

While the Maple Leafs had a chance to dispatch the Panthers, the Leafs failed to close out the series in yet another Game 7 loss. The defeat transformed what was a successful regular season into an abject disappointment.

So, here’s a look at the three turning points that derailed the Toronto Maple Leafs' 2024-25 season.

3 turning points that derailed Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2024-25 season

#1 Losing Stolarz in Game 1 against Panthers

Anthony Stolarz had run away with the starting goaltender job during the regular season. He was solid in the first round against the Ottawa Senators, taking that momentum into the second round against the Panthers.

However, a questionable hit from Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett in Game 1 knocked Stolarz out of the series. The Leafs turned to Joseph Woll, who was inconsistent, at best. He had a brilliant Game 6 performance in which he shut out the Panthers.

But Woll could not keep the magic and let his team down. The Toronto Maple Leafs were left to wonder if the series’ outcome would have been different if Stolarz had not been injured.

#2 The Core Four failed to show up against Florida

The biggest criticism of the Core Four was their inability to show up in the biggest games of the postseason against the Florida Panthers. In particular, the 6-1 poundings in Games 5 and 7 led to questions about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ biggest stars being unable to show up in the biggest games.

Nick Robertson scored the lone goal in Game 5, while Max Domi got the Leafs on the board in Game 7. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were nowhere to be found. William Nylander led the team in scoring but could not carry the club past the Panthers.

The question marks surrounding the Core Four led to its demise this offseason.

#1 Another Game 7 loss

The Toronto Maple Leafs extended their Game 7 futility during the Auston Matthews era to 0-7. The team completely failed to show up in the biggest game of their season. After the best showing of the postseason in a 2-0 Game 6 masterclass, the Leafs utterly fell apart in Game 7.

The Leafs’ inability to shake off their demons and rally past the Panthers was the biggest turning point of the season. It may also become the biggest turning point for the franchise moving forward.

