3 turning points that derailed Vancouver Canucks’ 2024-25 season ft. Miller-Pettersson feud

The Vancouver Canucks failed to follow up on their successful 2023-24 season this past year. Their strong campaign in 2023-24 led to Rick Tocchet claiming the Jack Adams Award and a second-round playoff appearance.

With expectations high heading into this past season, the Canucks were poised to be a force in the Western Conference. However, the team fell flat and could not get back into playoff contention.

The Canucks were in the playoff hunt for most of the season, but faded away in the end. So, here’s a look at the three turning points that derailed the Vancouver Canucks’ 2024-25 season.

3 turning points that derailed Vancouver Canucks’ 2024-25 season

#3 Injuries to key players

One of the biggest issues plaguing the Vancouver Canucks’ 2024-25 season was injuries. The club went through numerous issues with key players. Captain Quinn Hughes missed 14 games, while top-pairing blue liner Filip Hronek was out for 21.

But the biggest loss was starting goaltender Thatcher Demko. Demko entered training camp last fall, recovering from a knee injury. He seemed ready to return to the ice, but ended up missing a month and a half.

Kevin Lankinen did a great job of stepping in during Demko’s absence. But Demko’s injury set the tone for what would be an injury-filled season for the Canucks.

#2 J.T. Miller trade

The J.T. Miller trade in early December 2024 was the culmination of a public spat between Miller and teammate Elias Pettersson. The situation prompted the Canucks to move on from their top center, leaving a gaping hole in the lineup.

Pettersson failed to step up in the role, forcing other Vancouver Canucks’ depth forwards to step up and try to pick up the slack. One such player was Pius Suter. Suter stepped up and had the best season of his career. That performance translated into a substantial free-agent deal with the St. Louis Blues.

The Canucks continue to have a gap in their top six and do not seem to have a replacement ready to fill the void.

#1 Miller-Pettersson feud

The very public spat between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson was a distraction for most of the early part of the season. While it’s unclear what the feud’s precise nature was, the prevailing story is that both players just didn’t get along.

Miller requested time off from the team to address his mental health, while Pettersson dealt with injuries most of the season.

The Canucks explored trading both players, but it was Miller who drew the most interest. The Canucks traded Miller to the New York Rangers, but that did little to solve the team’s issues.

With Miller gone, the distraction was over. But the damage was done, and the Canucks spiraled into a lost season.

