3 UFAs the Florida Panthers must bring back after their 2025 Stanley Cup triumph ft. Brad Marchand

On Tuesday, the Florida Panthers cemented their place in NHL history by becoming just the ninth team to go back-to-back as Stanley Cup champions.
Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling are all under contract for five or more years. However, several key players are set to become unrestricted free agents.
With an estimated $19 million in cap space this summer, the team will likely have some tough decisions when it comes to its offseason spending.
Three UFAs the Florida Panthers must bring back next season
#1: Brad Marchand
Fourteen years after winning his first Stanley Cup, Brad Marchand joined the Panthers at the trade deadline and had a legendary postseason run. Over 23 playoff games, he logged 20 points, and came up big when the team needed him most.
While Marchand and the Bruins parted ways largely due to an extension disagreement, the Panthers need to do everything they can to retain him this summer.
#2: Sam Bennett
The Panthers likely won't be able to re-sign Sam Bennett to a contract that pays him $4.4m annually again. However, he is coming off the most productive season of his career and his most productive offseason. Bringing Bennett back should be a top priority for Florida.
Bennett logged 51 points over 76 regular season games, and 22 points in 23 matchups in the playoffs. Given his age, and that he's shown he may not have reached his ceiling yet, Bennett could be a part of Florida's future plans.
#3: Nate Schmidt
In a perfect world, the Panthers would likely prefer to retain Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad this summer. Ekblad is coming off a deal that paid him $7.5m annually; however, it's unlikely that the team will be able to keep all three.
That's where Nate Schmidt comes in. While playing on a one-year $800,000 contract this season, he logged 12 points in the postseason, overplaying his contract value.
Given that Ekblad logged 13 points and was paid considerably more, the team could bring Schmidt back while dancing around the salary cap.
