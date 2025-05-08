3 most underperforming Florida Panthers players through Games 1 & 2 feat. Sergei Bobrovsky

The Florida Panthers find themselves down 2-0 in their second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Ad

The defending Stanley Cup champions were expected to put up more of a fight against the Maple Leafs, considering that the Panthers bounced the Leafs in the second round of the 2023 playoffs.

But things have changed and the Maple Leafs are a different team. That situation has led the Panthers to struggle at times against Toronto, putting them behind the 8-ball.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the three most underperforming Florida Panthers players through the first two games in their second-round series with the Leafs.

Ad

Trending

3 most underperforming Florida Panthers players through Games 1 & 2

#3 Matthew Tkachuk

Florida will need Matthew Tkachuk to play up to his usually disruptive self - Source: Imagn

Matthew Tkachuk missed the latter half of the season with a suspected groin injury sustained during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Ad

Tkachuk returned for the Florida Panthers first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning and looked like he was back to his usual self. But against Toronto, Tkachuk has been largely invisible for the Panthers.

The Cats have lacked Tkachuk’s physical play, while his typical disruptive play has been a non-factor thus far.

Tkachuk had an assist in Game 1, playing just 15 minutes across 23 shifts. But in Game 2, he went scoreless, registering a minus-2 in 18:30 of ice time. The Panthers will need Tkachuk to be a more significant disruptive factor against the Leafs, plus chipping in offensively if the Panthers are to get back into the series.

Ad

#2 Sam Reinhart

Sam Reinhart led the Florida Panthers with 39 goals during the regular season. But in the postseason, he’s managed just two in eight games. In particular, his scoring has dried up against the Maple Leafs.

Reinhart has not found the back of the net despite playing 22 minutes per game. He hasn’t been getting many good looks while struggling to use his speed and superb hands to generate more scoring opportunities.

Ad

The Panthers will need Reinhart to step up against Toronto as the Leafs look poised to take a stranglehold on the series in Game 3.

#1 Sergei Bobrovsky

The Cats will be counting on Bobrovsky to shut down the Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

Sergei Bobrovsky is a proven playoff performer. He showed off what he could do last postseason, leading the Panthers to their first cup.

Ad

He played well in the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning as the Cats dispatched the Bolts in five games. But it’s been a different story for Bobrovsky against the Leafs in Round 2. The two-time Vezina winner has given up nine goals thus far, dropping his overall numbers to a 2.69 GAA and an .876 SV%.

The Panthers will be looking for the vintage Bobrovsky to come in and steal a couple of games moving forward as the Panthers look to leave Florida with a series tie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama