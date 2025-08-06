3 Vancouver Canucks players who could regress in 2025-26 season ft. Kevin Lankinen

The Vancouver Canucks failed to make the playoffs last season, despite some great seasons from players.

Entering the 2025-26 NHL season, the Canucks will need players to have better seasons to make the playoffs. But, Vancouver could also have some players regress, and here are three players who could take a step back.

3 Vancouver Canucks players who could regress

#1, Kevin Lankinen

Kevin Lankinen took over the Canucks starting goalie and had a solid year, which was a surprise.

However, Lankinen should take a step back as Thatcher Demko is healthier and should take away some starts. Meanwhile, Lankinen went 25-15-10 with a 2.62 GAA and a .902 SV%, as it was a surprise.

"Kevin has done a great job for us in net this season," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in February, via NHL.com. "Right from the start of the year, he has shown a strong desire to compete and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win hockey games. A good leader and teammate, we wouldn't be in the position we are in right now without his strong play."

However, Lankinen should take a step back, as he will win fewer games and likely be near a 3.00 GAA and a .890 SV%.

#2, Jake DeBrusk

Jake DeBrusk signed with the Canucks last offseason, and he had a good first season in Vancouver.

DeBrusk had 28 goals in 82 games, which set his career high in goals. It was a great season for the winger, who should likely take a step back this season.

DeBrusk will likely finish the season around 20 goals, as it will be a small regression.

#3, Kiefer Sherwood

Kiefer Sherwood is a bottom-six forward, but he had a stellar first year with the Canucks.

Sherwood recorded 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points. Before this season, his career high was 10 goals and 17 assists, and 27 points.

It was such a good year that Sherwood will likely take a minor step back and be around 12 goals and 15 assists.

