3 weakest links Colorado Avalanche should promptly get rid of ft. Martin Necas

The Colorado Avalanche had a disappointing season, losing in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs to the Dallas Stars.

In the offseason, Colorado has been relatively quiet as the team signed veteran defenseman Brent Burns. However, the Avalanche do have some players they could look to trade to shake up their roster.

3 Colorado Avalanche players the team should get rid of

#1, Martin Necas, RW

Martin Necas was part of the return in the stunning trade that sent Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes, but he could be traded this summer.

Necas' name has come up in trade talks as reports indicate he wasn't too happy in Colorado. The forward is making $6.5 million and is in the final year of his deal.

The Avs could trade the star winger for another top-six forward to shake up the core of their roster.

#2, Tye Felhaber, C

Tye Felhaber is a depth player for Colorado - Source: Imagn

An area of need for the Colorado Avalanche is the bottom of the lineup as getting better depth players is key.

Currently, Tye Felhaber could be playing in the lineup every night, and Colorado should look to improve on him.

The 26-year-old center/left winger skated in 5 games last season and didn't record a point. If he's playing every day for the Avalanche, it would be a problem for Colorado.

#3, Nikita Prishchepov, C/LW

The Colorado Avalanche's projected fourth line needs a major upgrade, and it would be best if Nikita Prischchepov is in the AHL to begin the season.

The Russian was selected in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Draft, and he did appear in 10 games last season, which was a surprise. Yet, the 21-year-old didn't record a goal or any points or get a penalty minute.

The Russian doesn't do much, and it would be better for his development to be in the AHL, and the Avalanche make an upgrade on the fourth line.

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

