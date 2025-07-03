3 weakest links Florida Panthers should promptly get rid of ft. Evan Rodrigues

The Florida Panthers have won back-to-back Stanley Cups and are running back a very similar roster next season.

Ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season, Florida doesn't have many holes or areas for improvement on their roster. But, there are small upgrades the Panthers could look to make.

3 Florida Panthers team could get rid of

#1, Evan Rodrugues, LW

Evan Rodrigues is not one of the worst players on Florida, but the Panthers could look to trade him due to the salary cap.

After re-signing Aaron Ekblad, Brad Marchand, and Sam Bennett, Florida needs to clear some cap, and Rodrigues' name has come up in trade rumors.

Rodrigues is a solid middle-six forward in the NHL, and several NHL teams would be interested in him. He's earning $3 million each year for two more seasons.

Rodrigues recorded 15 goals and 17 assists for 32 points.

#2, Uvis Balinskis, D

Florida added Jeff Petry in free agency to compete with Uvis Balinskis for the final spot on the blue line.

Petry would have the upper hand due to his NHL experience, so Balinskis could be someone Florida moves on from.

Balinskis skated in 76 games last season, recording 4 goals and 14 assists for 18 points, but he didn't have a role in the playoffs. He's a good third-pairing defenseman who could have trade interest in the league, especially given the fact that he's making just $850,000.

#3, Jonah Gadjovich, LW

Jonah Gadjovich played a key role in the playoffs for the Florida Panthers, as he was on the fourth line, which was key to Florida's success.

However, entering the 2025-26 NHL season, Gadjovich is projected to be a healthy scratch as the fourth line will likely be Jesper Boqvist, Tomas Nosek, and Mackie Samsokevich.

If Gadjovich is indeed a healthy scratch, along with AJ Greer, the team could look to trade Gadjovich, who has more trade value than Greer.

Gadjovich would be highly sought after for a bottom-six role around the NHL, and the Panthers can capitalize on that in a trade.

