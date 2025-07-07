3 weakest links Anaheim Ducks should promptly get rid of ft. Jacob Trouba

The Anaheim Ducks have been the most aggressive team this offseason. The club has made a number of bold moves, including moving long-time trade candidates Trevor Zegras and John Gibson.

The Ducks also signed Mikael Granlund and added Chris Kreider via trade. The moves bolster the Ducks’ rising young stars, as the team looks to contend for a playoff spot this upcoming season.

However, three weak links stand out as ones that the Ducks should consider moving on from in 2025-26.

3 weakest links Anaheim Ducks should promptly get rid of

#3 Ryan Strome

Strome is an expensive 3C at $5 million AAV - Source: Imagn

Ryan Strome has posted three straight 41-point seasons with the Anaheim Ducks. While his goal totals have dwindled, he’s made it up by racking up more assists.

However, Strome has fallen on the Ducks’ depth chart. He’s now listed as a third-line center, according to Daily Faceoff. Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish have passed Strome on the depth chart, putting him one step up from newly-acquired Ryan Poehling.

While Strome is a solid center, his $5 million cap hit isn’t so great. He’s entering the fourth year of a five-year deal. The Ducks don’t have cap issues now, but will need all the cap space they can get once their young players begin hitting RFA status and need new contracts.

#2 Petr Mrazek

Mrazek could be gone from Anaheim by the trade deadline - Source: Imagn

Petr Mrazek came over in the John Gibson trade. Mrazek was likely insurance for Lukas Dostal on the Anaheim Ducks goalie depth chart. Dostal is the presumptive starter this upcoming season. But Mrazek became expendable when the club signed Ville Husso to a two-year deal.

While Dostal hasn’t re-signed yet (he’s an RFA), he hopefully will with or without going to arbitration. When Dostal eventually signs, the Ducks will have three goalies. Now, the team has the cap space to carry three goalies next season.

Fortunately, Mrazek is in the final year of his deal with a cap hit of $4.25 million. Mrazek seems like a trade deadline candidate for a team desperately needing a goalie.

#1 Jacob Trouba

Trouba remains a physical force on the ice - Source: Imagn

Jacob Trouba has been a fine addition for the Ducks following his trade from the New York Rangers last season. The 31-year-old has been a positive influence in Anaheim, even if his offense has all but evaporated.

He maintains a strong, physical presence. Unfortunately, he’s lost a step or two and is no longer the top-pairing defenseman he once was.

His $8 million cap hit isn’t a burden now. And, it likely won’t be as Trouba is in the final year of his current contract. It’s doubtful the Anaheim Ducks re-sign Trouba, especially at a similar cap hit. The club will need to shed his cap hit as Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson, Jackson LaCombe, Pavel Mintyukov, and Olen Zellweger will all be RFAs next summer.

