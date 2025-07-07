3 weakest links Nashville Predators should promptly get rid of ft. Steven Stamkos

The Nashville Predators would like to turn the page on a largely disappointing season last year. The Preds won the offseason last summer by signing numerous big free agents. However, those free agents could not lead the club to a playoff spot.

This summer, the Predators have made some additions, but they don’t seem impactful enough to help a veteran core right the ship.

Among that veteran core, three weak links emerge as ones the Nashville Predators should move on from in 2025-26.

3 weakest links Nashville Predators should promptly get rid of

#3 Justus Annunen

The Predators will need a reliable backup to support Juuse Saros this upcoming season - Source: Imagn

The Nashville Predators swapped backup goalies with the Colorado Avalanche. The Preds got Justus Annunen thinking he could blossom into a solid NHL goaltender. However, he didn’t impress much in his first season in Nashville.

In 23 games, Annunen registered a 3.17 GAA and an .888 SV%. The Preds will need a solid backup to support Juuse Saros, especially since the pipeline looks barren at the moment.

#2 Jonathan Marchessault

Marchessault will need to rebound to prove he's worth his cap hit - Source: Imagn

One of the big free agent fish from last offseason was Jonathan Marchessault. The Nashville Predators signed him to a five-year, $27.5 million contract, hoping he could continue his 40-goal exploits.

He slumped to 21 goals in 78 games and looked out of place at times during the season. At 34, there’s no telling if Marchessault can rebound to at least a 30-goal level. If he can’t, the Preds will be in tough trying to move him if cap considerations become an issue.

#1 Steven Stamkos

The Predators hope Stamkos can rebound this upcoming season - Source: Imagn

Arguably last season’s biggest free agent fish, Steven Stamkos, left the Tampa Bay Lightning to sign a four-year $32 million deal in Nashville.

However, Stamkos sank from 40 goals and 81 points in 2023-24 to just 27 goals and 53 points in 2024-25. The biggest question now is, like Marchessault, was 2024-25 an outlier? If so, Stamkos could bounce back for a big season in 2025-26.

But if he can’t, the Predators will pay Stamkos like a top-line player producing mediocre numbers. The possibility of declining production is something that could hamstring the Predators for the foreseeable future.

Stamkos has three years left on his current contract. If he can’t rebound, his contract could limit what the Predators can do to add firepower to the lineup.

