3 weakest links New Jersey Devils should promptly get rid of ft. Ondrej Palat

The New Jersey Devils made the playoffs last season but dealt with some injuries, which hindered their play.
Entering the 2025-26 NHL season, the Devils have hopes of competing for the Metro division title and going on a deep playoff run. However, New Jersey does have some players they should look to move on from.
3 players the New Jersey Devils should move on from
#1, Ondrej Palat, LW
New Jersey made a splash by signing Ondrej Palat to a five-year, $30 million deal in 2022.
Palat was coming off being an important player, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. Palat was expected to be a veteran leader and add some offense to the Devils' lineup.
However, Palat has dealt with injuries and hasn't lived up to the contract. He had just 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points in 77 games. He was also pointless in 5 playoff games.
#2, Dougie Hamilton
Dougie Hamilton's name has come up in trade talks, and New Jersey would be wise to move on from him.
With the emergence of Luke Hughes, Seamus Casey, and Simon Nemec on the backend, the Devils don't need Hamilton.
Hamilton has three years left at $9 million per season, so New Jersey could also use that cap space to add more talent on forward line, which is an area of need for the Devils.
Hamilton recorded just 9 goals and 31 assists for 40 points in 64 games.
#3, Brenden Dillon
If the Devils don't move on from Dougie Hamilton, Brenden Dillon is another name that should be moved.
Dillon is blocking some ice time for the young defenseman, but he still is a valuable player who could fetch the Devils a good forward in return.
Dillon has two years left on his deal at $4 million in cap space, so it's also a relatively good cap hit that is easy to acquire for another team.
