3 weakest links New York Islanders should promptly get rid of ft. Anthony Duclair

The New York Islanders went through one of the most injury-plagued seasons in team history. The club sustained heavy losses throughout the year, forcing the team to ride the waiver wire to find immediate replacements.
But after missing the playoffs, the Islanders hit a stunning twist of good fortune by landing the number-one overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
The Islanders are poised to pick their next franchise player with that pick. However, three weak links stand out as ones the club will need to get rid of moving forward.
3 weakest links New York Islanders should promptly get rid of
#3 Scott Mayfield
Scott Mayfield is not a bad player by any means. He’s a traditional stay-at-home defenseman who plays a tough-checking game.
The problem lies in his $3.5 million cap hit and no-trade clause until 2030. That situation would not be an issue if Mayfield played a key shutdown role. But at this point, Mayfield is a bottom-pairing defenseman, at best.
So, the Islanders will be looking to shed his cap hit as it could be too high for the role he currently plays on the team. Finding a taker for Mayfield could prove challenging under the circumstances.
#2 Pierre Engvall
Pierre Engvall’s seven-year $21 million contract extension signed in 2023 was met with immediate criticism from fans and the media. The deal has already aged poorly heading into its second year.
Engvall found himself on waivers at the start of this past season, eventually making it back to the big club amid injuries. But Engvall could not make the most of his opportunity, scoring eight goals and 15 points in 62 games.
Like Mayfield, the New York Islanders will have a tough time moving Engvall as he possesses a modified no-trade clause.
#1 Anthony Duclair
This season’s biggest disappointment was Anthony Duclair. The New York Islanders inked him to a four-year, $14 million deal with hopes riding high on his production in the team’s top six.
Duclair started well enough but injuries derailed his season. He returned after a month’s absence only to struggle across the board. Duclair ended the season with seven goals in 44 games, prompting coach Patrick Roy to publicly lash out against him.
The 29-year-old has a full no-trade clause this season, making a potential trade challenging to pull off. The club will likely give Duclair another shot this season. But if he continues to struggle, the Islanders may have to find a way to move on from him sooner rather than later.
