3 weakest links New York Islanders should promptly get rid of ft. Anthony Duclair

The New York Islanders went through one of the most injury-plagued seasons in team history. The club sustained heavy losses throughout the year, forcing the team to ride the waiver wire to find immediate replacements.

But after missing the playoffs, the Islanders hit a stunning twist of good fortune by landing the number-one overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Islanders are poised to pick their next franchise player with that pick. However, three weak links stand out as ones the club will need to get rid of moving forward.

3 weakest links New York Islanders should promptly get rid of

#3 Scott Mayfield

Trending

Mayfield's cap hit could be too high for the Islanders this season - Source: Imagn

Scott Mayfield is not a bad player by any means. He’s a traditional stay-at-home defenseman who plays a tough-checking game.

The problem lies in his $3.5 million cap hit and no-trade clause until 2030. That situation would not be an issue if Mayfield played a key shutdown role. But at this point, Mayfield is a bottom-pairing defenseman, at best.

So, the Islanders will be looking to shed his cap hit as it could be too high for the role he currently plays on the team. Finding a taker for Mayfield could prove challenging under the circumstances.

#2 Pierre Engvall

Pierre Engvall will be in tough to make the team this upcoming season - Source: Imagn

Pierre Engvall’s seven-year $21 million contract extension signed in 2023 was met with immediate criticism from fans and the media. The deal has already aged poorly heading into its second year.

Engvall found himself on waivers at the start of this past season, eventually making it back to the big club amid injuries. But Engvall could not make the most of his opportunity, scoring eight goals and 15 points in 62 games.

Like Mayfield, the New York Islanders will have a tough time moving Engvall as he possesses a modified no-trade clause.

#1 Anthony Duclair

The New York Islanders hope Duclair can rebound this upcoming season - Source: Imagn

This season’s biggest disappointment was Anthony Duclair. The New York Islanders inked him to a four-year, $14 million deal with hopes riding high on his production in the team’s top six.

Duclair started well enough but injuries derailed his season. He returned after a month’s absence only to struggle across the board. Duclair ended the season with seven goals in 44 games, prompting coach Patrick Roy to publicly lash out against him.

The 29-year-old has a full no-trade clause this season, making a potential trade challenging to pull off. The club will likely give Duclair another shot this season. But if he continues to struggle, the Islanders may have to find a way to move on from him sooner rather than later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama