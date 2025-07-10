3 weakest links San Jose Sharks should promptly get rid of ft. Timothy Liljegren

The San Jose Sharks look to turn a corner in 2025-26 after several seasons of finishing at the bottom of the NHL standings. Their sour season in 2023-24 landed them Macklin Celebrini with the first-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

This past season, the Sharks entered with the best chances at winning the NHL Draft Lottery, landing the second-overall selection. That pick became Michael Misa, another promising prospect who could transform the club into a contender.

But among the promising faces coming up the pipeline, three weak links stand out as ones that the San Jose Sharks should consider moving on from.

3 weakest links San Jose Sharks should promptly get rid of

#3 Philipp Kurashev

Kurashev could be a trade deadline chip the Sharks could move this upcoming season - Source: Imagn

The San Jose Sharks took a chance on former Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev by signing him to a one-year, $1.2 million contract. Kurashev, a former fourth-round pick from 2018, is essentially a depth forward and doesn’t project to make a significant impact in San Jose.

However, the Sharks may be thinking one step ahead. The club could flip Kurashev at the deadline if he can exceed the seven goals and 14 points he notched in 51 games this past season.

That’s a big if for Kurashev and the Sharks, unfortunately. So, the Sharks might be compelled to cut ties with Kurashev sooner rather than later.

#2 Vincent Desharnais

Desharnais has yet to register a point in San Jose - Source: Imagn

The San Jose Sharks plucked the towering Vincent Desharnais via a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins at this year’s trade deadline.

Desharnais played all of seven games for the Sharks, failing to register a point. As such, Desharnais’ $2 million cap hit could be a little too much for the Sharks to keep on the roster.

Of course, the Sharks don’t have cap issues at the moment. But they can ill afford to hold on to Desharnais at that price point. Desharnais could be another piece moved at next year’s trade deadline to a club in desperate need of defensive help.

#1 Timothy Liljegren

The Sharks hope Liljegren can round into a top-four blue liner this season - Source: Imagn

Timothy Liljegren became an outcast for the Toronto Maple Leafs despite signing a two-year, $6 million contract last summer. He played just one game this past season before the club dumped him on the Sharks.

The Sharks, meanwhile, hoped they had gotten the better end of the deal. However, Liljegren wasn’t quite what the Sharks had hoped for. In 67 games, the right-shot defender scored six goals and added 11 assists for 17 points.

While the Sharks could hold on to him, it won’t likely be for the $3 million cap hit he currently has. If Liljegren is hoping to get a similar contract next summer, the Sharks might be better off sending him to a team willing to pay him.

