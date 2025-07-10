3 weakest links Seattle Kraken should promptly get rid of ft. Phillipp Grabauer

The Seattle Kraken continue their summer of transformation by adding and subtracting key pieces to their organization. The hiring of new head coach Lane Lambert is another major move toward bringing the Kraken back to the playoffs.

Amid the moves Seattle has made, some remain unfinished. So, it’s crucial for the club to consider moving on from three weak links that could prove detrimental to the team’s success moving forward.

Let’s take a look at the three weakest links the Seattle Kraken should promptly move on from in 2025-26.

3 weakest links Seattle Kraken should promptly get rid of

#3 Kaapo Kakko

Kakko will need to prove his value to the Kraken this upcoming season - Source: Imagn

The Seattle Kraken acquired Kaapo Kakko this past season from the NY Rangers, as the Blue Shirts were looking to move on from their former second-overall pick from 2019.

Kakko, however, didn’t have quite the resurgent season the Kraken were hoping for in Seattle. He scored 10 goals and 30 points in 49 games with the Kraken. While not bad, the Kraken are now at a crossroads with Kakko.

He’s an RFA and will be looking for a raise from his previous $2.4 million cap hit. The Kraken may not be too enticed to pay up until he proves he can become a meaningful contributor to the club. Unless Kakko is willing to take a short-term, prove-me deal, the Kraken might be better off shopping his rights.

#2 Brandon Montour

The Kraken hope Montour can bounce-back to his 70-point form - Source: Imagn

Brandon Montour earned a hefty payday following his run with the Florida Panthers to the 2024 Stanley Cup. He was a UFA, and the Panthers could not afford to keep him.

So, the Seattle Kraken ponied up a seven-year, $50 million contract. Montour, however, did not play like the top-pairing defenseman he showed to be in Florida. He regressed to his career averages, scoring 18 goals and 41 points in 81 games.

Montour did not have a bad season by any means. But it wasn’t what the Kraken were paying for. Unless he can bounce back to the 70-point plateau he reached in 2022-23, Seattle will be stuck with Montour for the next six seasons at a $7.142 million cap hit and a full no-trade clause until 2027.

#1 Philipp Grubauer

The Seattle Kraken have Grubauer on the books for two more seasons - Source: Imagn

One of the few blunders the Kraken have made in their early existence has been the signing of Phillip Grubauer.

Grubauer had come off a terrific season with the Colorado Avalanche in 2020-21 when he posted a 1.95 GAA and a .922 SV% in 40 games. He was nominated for the Vezina Trophy and looked like a future winner.

The Kraken inked him to a six-year, $35.4 million contract to be their first starting netminder. However, things went south for the German goalie.

In his first season, his GAA ballooned to 3.16 and his SV% plummeted to .889. While he rebounded somewhat the next two seasons, this past year, Grubauer struggled, eventually losing the starting job to Joey Daccord.

The Kraken, meanwhile, are stuck with two more years of Grubauer and are unlikely to trade him unless they retain salary and another club is in desperate need of a goaltender.

