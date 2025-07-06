3 weakest links St. Louis Blues should promptly get rid of ft. Cam Fowler

The St. Louis Blues head into the 2025-26 season with a solid lineup, looking to take the next step in their playoff quest. The club has done a great job of locking up their younger players while bringing in talented veterans to balance the load.

However, the Blues have about $625K in cap space and could face a cap crunch moving forward. The club may need to sacrifice a contract at one point or another. The Blues’ current salary cap allocation does not take Torey Krug’s contract into account.

But the Blues will eventually run into trouble as they look to re-sign several RFAs. So, here’s a look at the three weakest links the St. Louis Blues must move on from.

3 weakest links St. Louis Blues should promptly get rid of

#3 Alexei Toropchenko

The Blues may choose to shed Toropchenko's cap hit moving forward - Source: Imagn

Alexei Toropchenko has size and plays a solid game. However, he doesn’t score much. That’s something that may not sit well moving forward. Toropchenko will be a UFA next season after signing a one-year, $1.7 million deal this offseason.

Unless Toropchenko can improve on his four goals and 17 points in 79 games from last season, the Blues may opt to move on from the 6’6” winger.

#2 Alexandre Texier

Texier could be sacrificed to make room for other players - Source: Imagn

Alexandre Texier is entering the second year of a two-year deal with a $2.1 million cap hit. He scored six goals and 11 points in 31 games last season, playing a middle-six role.

Given his cap hit, the Blues may think twice about holding onto Texier. The club could cut ties with him as other prospects begin to push their way into the lineup. Players like Otto Stenberg and Dalibor Dvorsky could push to get a lineup spot as soon as 2026.

#1 Cam Fowler

Cam Fowler could be a cap casualty despite his great play - Source: Imagn

Cam Fowler was a great trade deadline acquisition for the St. Louis Blues this past season. The 33-year-old is a solid veteran blue liner and provides depth to a talented blue line. However, Fowler’s $4 million cap hit, even after retention from the Anaheim Ducks, could get in the way of the team re-signing RFAs like Philip Broberg and Logan Mailloux.

So, there’s a chance the St. Louis Blues may have to cut ties with the veteran Fowler. While the Blues would miss his leadership and play on the ice, he could become the biggest cap casualty in St. Louis.

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

