3 weakest links Vegas Golden Knights should promptly get rid of ft. Brandon Saad

The Vegas Golden Knights have had one of the most remarkable offseasons in team history. The club pulled off a massive sign-and-trade deal to land Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs. The club also extended Kaedan Korczak, while adding Colton Sissons and Jeremy Lauzon via trade.

The numerous moves have put the Golden Knights in a position to continue contending this upcoming season. However, salary cap constraints could put the club in a bind.

That situation leads to three weak links that could end up becoming casualties of the Vegas Golden Knights’ salary cap situation.

3 weakest links Vegas Golden Knights should promptly get

#3 Zach Whitecloud

Zach Whitecloud could be a cap casualty this summer - Source: Imagn

The Vegas Golden Knights are currently $6.8 million over the cap. That’s fine for now, as teams are allowed to go over the cap ceiling by 10% during the offseason.

Considering how Alex Pietrangelo is unlikely to ever play again, his $8 million cap hit will go toward LTIR. If that’s the case, the Golden Knights’ cap issues could disappear with a stroke of a keyboard.

But if the Golden Knights are forced to shed payroll, Zach Whitecloud could be a casualty. Vegas would much rather hold on to the hard-hitting blue liner. However, if push comes to shove, his $2.75 million cap hit for the next three seasons might be too much for Vegas to keep.

#2 Keegan Kolesar

Keegan Kolesar could be a huge loss if he departs - Source: Imagn

Another potential cap casualty for the Vegas Golden Knights is Keegan Kolesar. He’s a solid middle-six forward earning $2.5 million against the cap. He’s in a position where he could get a shot at a top-six role in a rebuilding club.

That potential could prompt the Golden Knights to explore a trade if there is a need to sacrifice a forward for the sake of remaining cap compliant.

Kolesar is under contract for the next three seasons and could fetch a decent return.

#1 Brandon Saad

Brandon Saad could be another cap casualty this offseason - Source: Imagn

Brandon Saad was a decent pickup for the Golden Knights following his dismissal from the St. Louis Blues. The Knights signed him last season, giving him $2 million AAV. Now, Saad could become a cap casualty amid salary cap concerns.

Saad is 32 and isn’t quite the force he once was. He’s still very much a serviceable forward and could fetch interest from other teams. The issue is his full no-trade clause. If Vegas wanted to move him, the club and player would have to work together.

Similarly, the Golden Knights could explore a deal involving Reilly Smith. But he, too, has a full no-trade clause. That situation could force the Golden Knights to get very creative if they need to clear additional cap space.

