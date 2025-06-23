3 weakest links Washington Capitals should promptly get rid of ft. Pierre-Luc Dubois

The Washington Capitals had a tremendous regular season. The club finished atop the Eastern Conference standings with coach Spencer Carbery taking home the Jack Adams Award.
Unfortunately, the Caps were unable to translate regular-season success into postseason victories. The team fell in the second round to the Carolina Hurricanes in an uninspiring series.
The Capitals now head into the postseason with a laundry list of free agents and limited cap space to re-sign everyone.
That’s why it’s worth taking a look at the three weakest links the Washington Capitals must move on from as soon as possible.
3 weakest links Washington Capitals should promptly get rid of
#3 Nic Dowd
Nic Dowd has been a consistent 20-point scorer throughout his career. He’s carved a place for himself in the NHL after being selected in the seventh round of the 2009 Draft.
At 35, and consistently producing 20 points per season, Dowd is far too expensive at $3 million per season. The Washington Capitals could find a younger, cheaper replacement for that same cap hit.
Of course, Dowd’s intangibles such as experience and leadership cannot be bought. But considering the Capitals have less than $10 million in cap space, the team must look to move on from Dowd to clear up cap space.
#2 Rasmus Sandin
When the Washington Capitals acquired Rasmus Sandin from the Toronto Maple Leafs, the hope was that he would evolve into a top-four defenseman. However, the jury is still out on Sandin.
The Capitals believed in Sandin’s potential, signing him to a five-year, $23 million contract in 2024. He had a decent year offensively, scoring four goals and 30 points. But his overall play still hasn’t convinced.
With a $4.6 million cap hit, Sandin must take the next step. That step is crucial since John Carlson is entering the final year of his deal. If Carlson does not return, Sandin could be asked to step in.
But if Sandin can’t take that next step, he could become an expensive depth defender.
#1 Pierre-Luc Dubois
The misconception surrounding Pierre-Luc Dubois is that he’s a bad player. Dubois is actually a solid player. The problem is that the Winnipeg Jets made a mistake by signing him to a massive eight-year, $68 million contract.
The Jets chucked him after one season. The LA Kings gave up several key pieces, regretting their decision almost instantly. The Capitals, for their part, faced instant karma as Darcy Kuemper, who went to Los Angeles in exchange for Dubois, earned a Vezina Trophy nomination this past season.
All told, Dubois had a good year, scoring 20 goals and posting 66 points. But it’s not the sort of production that’s worth $8 million per season. The Capitals will need to find a way to rid themselves of Dubois’ cap hit before it becomes too much of an anchor.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama