3 Winnipeg Jets bounce-back candidates for 2025-26 feat. Jonathan Toews

The Winnipeg Jets had a 2024-25 season to remember. The regular season featured the club earning its first Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history. While that momentum was insufficient for a strong playoff run, it will spur the team to repeat as the NHL’s best in 2025-26.

But to accomplish that feat, the Jets will need to get contributions throughout the lineup. That situation involves having players who seemingly had down years get back to their previous forms.

So, here’s a look at the top three Winnipeg Jets bounce-back candidates for the 2025-26 season.

3 Winnipeg Jets bounce-back candidates for 2025-26

#3 Haydn Fleury

Haydn Fleury had an underwhelming season in 2024-25. He appeared in 39 games, scoring just seven assists. He was largely relegated to a seventh defenseman role.

But this upcoming season, the 6’3”, 207-pound blue liner could get an opportunity to play a regular role on the team. If that’s the case, he could have a much better season than the previous ones.

In fact, Fleury could top his career high in points from 2019-20 while playing with the Carolina Hurricanes. If Fleury can do that, he’ll become a key piece in the Jets’ blue line.

#2 Gustav Nyquist

Gustav Nyquist split last season with the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild. He was a big trade deadline acquisition for the Wild, but failed to live up to expectations. He scored just two goals in 22 games for Minnesota. Moreover, he did not register a point in six playoff games.

So, Nyquist will be looking to push the reset button with the Winnipeg Jets this upcoming season. He signed a one-year $3.25 million prove-it deal, hoping to recapture the 75-point form he showed during the 2023-24 season.

A full year in Winnipeg could give Nyquist an opportunity to prove he is still a top-six forward for a contending team.

#1 Jonathan Toews

One of the biggest storylines this offseason has been the return of Jonathan Toews to NHL ice. The three-time Stanley Cup champ signed a one-year, incentive-laden contract with his hometown Jets.

While there’s no telling just how effective Toews can be after a two-year hiatus, he promises to have a solid season. The expectation of playing for his hometown crowd and the desire to prove he still belongs in the NHL could spur Toews to have a great year. That situation makes Jonathan Toews the Jets’ top bounce-back candidate for the 2025-26 season.

