3 X-Factor Edmonton Oilers players for upcoming Stanley Cup Final vs Florida Panthers feat. Corey Perry

The Edmonton Oilers are set to face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Oilers are looking to win their first Cup since 1990. While the club has a star-studded lineup, featuring Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers’ depth players showcase talent and experience.

Given the amount of talent up and down the Edmonton Oilers lineup, It's worth taking a look at three players who could become an X-factor during the Stanley Cup Finals.

3 X-factor Edmonton Oilers players in the Stanley Cup Finals

#1: Mattias Ekholm

Evan Bouchard has emerged as the Edmonton Oilers’ number-one defenseman. However, Bouchard’s partner, Mattias Ekholm, has been a steady presence on the Oilers blueline.

This postseason, Ekholm has registered four goals and three assists in 18 games. But with the Panthers likely focusing on stopping Bouchard, Ekholm could emerge as an X-factor on the ice.

Ekholm’s physical play and strong skating make him dangerous on the rush. Given the Panthers’ tight-checking style, Ekholm could benefit from the added pressure on Bouchard.

#2: Evander Kane

Evander Kane has had a relatively quiet postseason. He’s notched four goals and four assists in 18 games thus far. But Kane can quickly become an X-factor for the Edmonton Oilers, particularly as the Panthers focus on shutting down the McDavid line.

Even if defensive specialist Aleksander Barkov succeeds in keeping McDavid in check, the Panthers still need to contend with Leon Draisaitl.

That’s where Kane could play a huge role for the Oilers.

The Panthers could look to deploy Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk against Draisaitl. That game plan could allow Kane to find opportunities to make plays, especially as Bennett tries to engage Draisaitl. However, if Kane is moved down to the third line, he could have a huge series playing against the Panthers’ bottom six.

#3: Corey Perry

Corey Perry will be making his fifth Stanley Cup Finals appearance. He’s an experienced player who knows how to play in the Cup Finals.

While he has yet to win a championship, Perry understands the physical nature of playing for the Cup. Plus, being on Draisaitl’s line has helped Perry find new ways of elevating his game.

Even if coach Kris Knoblauch deploys Perry on the fourth line, Perry will still have plenty of opportunities to cause trouble for the Panthers. He may not score a ton of goals. Still, Perry’s savvy presence could come in handy, particularly as the Panthers try to match up Barkov against McDavid.

Fans should not be surprised to find Perry scoring a big goal when the Oilers need it the most.