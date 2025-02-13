3 youngest players on Team Canada's roster for 4 Nations Face-Off feat. Seth Jarvis

Team Canada started its 4 Nations tournament off with a 4-3 OT win over Team Sweden. Canada entered the tournament as favorites with plenty of experienced players on the team.

On the other hand, Canada only has one player on their roster who was born after 2000. They have three players who were born in the 1980s as well.

3 youngest players on Team Canada's roster for 4 Nations

#3 Brandon Hagel

The third-youngest player on Team Canada is Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel who was born August 27, 1998, and is 26.

Hagel was a -2 in Canada's win over Tampa Bay as he didn't have as impactful game. But, being on the team is still a dream come true for Hagel.

"You go up and down the list, I'm pretty excited to just get down there and meet all the guys,” Hagel said, via NHL.com. “There's some pretty special players out there, some players that have done some unbelievable things in their career. I think it will be an honor just to be able to meet them and share the ice with them."

Hagel has 26 goals and 36 assists in 55 games this season.

#2 Cale Makar

Colorado Avalanche superstar defenseman Cale Makar is the second-youngest player on Team Canada and one of the best players overall.

Makar is the top defenseman on Team Canada and is quarterbacking the top power play. Makar was born on October 30, 1998, and is 26. He was drafted fourth overall in the 2017 NHL draft.

Makar has skated in 57 games this season recording 22 goals and 43 assists.

#1 Seth Jarvis

Seth Jarvis is the youngest player on Team Canada and is the only player born in the 2000s. Jarvis was born on February 1, 2002, and just turned 23.

Jarvis is a star player for the Carolina Hurricanes but getting selected to play in this international tournament was surreal for him.

"Over the past couple of weeks I've started to realize that I am there for a reason and I deserve to be there," Jarvis said to NHL.com.

Jarvis has skated in 49 games recording 22 goals and 23 assists.

