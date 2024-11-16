3rd period meltdown, defensive miscues and more: 3 takeaways from Utah Hockey Club’s 4-2 loss to Vegas Golden Knights 

The momentum from the Utah Hockey Club's 4-1 win over the contending Carolina Hurricanes earlier in the week was short-lived.

Matched up against the Vegas Golden Knights in their first-ever trip to Delta Center in Salt Lake City, the Utah HC were doubled up by the visitors by a 4-2 final score. The win improved Vegas to 11-4-2, while Utah dropped to 7-7-3.

Things started well enough for Utah, as Logan Cooley netted his third goal of the season to give the hosts the 1-0 lead midway through the first period.

Utah's lead was increased to 2-0 thanks to defenseman Mikhail Sergachev's fourth of the season, a power-play goal. Unfortunately for Utah, their luck ran out.

The Golden Knights turned the tables thanks to a pair of power-play goals from Tomas Hertl, followed by two goals from forward William Karlsson. His go-ahead goal with 1:18 left in the third period sealed Utah's fate.

Goaltender Adin Hill made 32 saves in the win, while Karel Vajmelka made 25 saves in a losing effort.

Here's a closer look at three big takeaways from Utah's setback on Friday night against the Golden Knights.

3 major takeaways from Utah Hockey Club's 4-2 loss to Vegas Golden Knights

#1. Utah's youth learned a tough lesson by losing a two-goal lead

When a team scores the first two goals of a game, it typically leads to victory. Not so with the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.

Utah failed to put Vegas away and missed several opportunities to make it a three-goal lead. It's a tough lesson for a young team to learn, but sometimes a necessary one.

#2. Poor defense paved the way for William Karlsson's go-ahead goal

Utah's defense failed to adequately cover Karlsson, who snuck in from behind the blue line. By the time Utah's defenders realized, Karlsson was already converting a centering pass into a perfect shot past Vajmelka's shoulder.

Karlsson can still bring it despite being one of the elder statesmen on the Golden Knights, and he made them pay at the worst possible time – late in the third period with the score tied.

#3. Utah's pedestrian penalty killing still needs work

Ranked No. 21 overall in the NHL in efficiency, Utah's penalty killing needs improvement after surrendering two power-play goals against the three chances Vegas had, a stat line that will need to be remedied in short order.

The Utah Hockey Club will have a chance to get back to winning ways when they host the Washington Capitals on Monday.

