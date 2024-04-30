4 best landing spots for Lightning's Steven Stamkos in 2024 

Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the second straight season.

Following Tampa Bay's elimination, the biggest question going into the offseason is the status of their captain Stamkos, a pending free agent. Here are the four best spots for him.

Four best landing spots for Steven Stamkos

#1 Tampa Bay Lightning

The best spot for Stamkos is to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has spent this entire career with the Lightning and given he is 34, he likely only has a couple of years left in his career.

He should sign a three or four-year extension with the Bolts to spend his entire career with the franchise.

#2 Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings could be a fit for Stamkos, as the team looks to take the next step after falling short of the playoffs.

The Red Wings GM is Steve Yzerman, the former GM of the Lightning, and their coach is Derek Lalonde, a former assistant of the Bolts. So, there's a familiarity with the front office and staff that could entice Stamkos to sign in Detroit.

#3 Utah

Utah reportedly wants to make a splash in free agency, and Steven Stamkos will be the top name available.

Although Utah is far from home for Stamkos and likely won't be a Cup contender, the team has loads of cap space and could likely offer Stamkos the most amount of money on the open market. If Stamkos is after money, Utah could be a fit.

#4 Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators have been mentioned as a possible team to land Steven Stamkos if he leaves Tampa Bay in free agency.

Nashville is a good place to play and live, and the Predators are becoming more of a Cup contender. Stamkos also has some former teammates and friends on the team, like Ryan McDonagh and Luke Schenn.

Nashville also has plenty of money this offseason to offer Stamkos a good contract.