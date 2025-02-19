4 Nations Face-Off MVP: 3 leading contenders to bag top prize ft. Sidney Crosby

The first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off has delivered fireworks. With fierce, hard-nosed play, fans have been soaking up the action over the past week, leading up to tomorrow night's final between Team USA and Team Canada.

While fans have been going back and forth over which team will hoist the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off trophy, there's also been some debate surrounding the tournament's MVP award.

While Sweden and Finland had players who impressed throughout the tournament, the MVP race will come down to the players on Team USA and Team Canada.

Top three contenders to win 4 Nations Face-Off MVP award

NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Canada - Source: Imagn

#1: Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck has been nothing short of sensational throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. So far, the netminder has allowed just two goals, stopping 20 of a potential 21 shots in Team USA's 6-1 win over Finland and 25 of a possible 26 shots in Team USA's 3-1 win over Canada.

If Team USA wins tomorrow, Hellebuyck will go home with the MVP award. However, his play hasn't necessarily been surprising, as the Jets netminder seems poised to go back-to-back as the NHL's Vezina Trophy winner.

NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Canada - Source: Imagn

#2: Sidney Crosby

Throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off, Sidney Crosby has continued to impress. After the first three games, Crosby leads Team Canada in points with a goal and four assists.

His play has him sitting tied for first place with US defenseman Zach Werenski for the tournament's point leader, and because of that, if Canada can win on Thursday, don't be surprised to see him named the tournament MVP.

NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Canada - Source: Imagn

#3: Connor McDavid

Reigning Conn Smythe winner Connor McDavid sits just one point behind Sidney Crosby this tournament. With two goals and two assists in Canada's first three games, a big performance in the 4 Nations Face-Off final could cement McDavid's place as the tournament MVP.

Given his spot on Canada's starting line, his status as an alternate captain, and the fact that he's quite simply one of the greatest players of his generation, don't be surprised to see McDavid try to get going early in the game as he looks to avenge Canada's previous loss to Team USA.

