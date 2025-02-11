4 Nations Face-Off team preview: Team Sweden roster, key players & major storylines to watch

The 4 National Face-Off will kick off on Wednesday. In the return of best-on-best hockey, teams from the U.S.A., Canada, Sweden, and Finland will compete.

Teams Canada and USA are co-favorites, but Sweden is considered a dark horse of the tournament and could be a surprise team.

Sweden 4 Nations Roster

Forwards

Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks

Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

Rickard Rakell Pittsburgh Penguins

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

Team Sweden will rely heavily on Toronto Maple Leafs star forward William Nylander to lead its offense. Compared to Teams USA and Canada, its offense isn't as good, and Sweden will have to try to win low-scoring games.

Defensemen

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Sweden's captain, Victor Hedman, will lead the blue line. Erik Karlsson and Rasmus Dahlin must play better than they have this season if Sweden wants to be successful.

Goalies

Samuel Ersson, Philadelphia Flyers

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators

Jacob Markstrom would have been Sweden's starter, but an injury forced him out. Ersson is the clear No. 3 goalie, but Sweden must decide whether to start Gustavsson or Ullmark.

Players to watch for Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden's player to watch will be Maple Leafs star forward William Nylander, who will be the focal point of Sweden's offense.

Another player to watch is young star Leo Carlsson. But how he will play in a best-on-best scenario is to be seen. If he plays well, it will boost Sweden's offense.

On the blue line, Sweden will go as far as Hedman, a shutdown defenseman who can add some offense, takes it. Hedman will lead the blue line and play in all situations. To help Sweden win, he must be the best player on the ice when he's on.

Sweden 4 Nations Storylines

The biggest storyline surrounding Sweden is who gets to start at the net. Ullmark and Gustavsson have played well this season, but neither edges the other. Ullmark could start due to his experience, but if he struggles in such a short tournament, that could be his only start.

Sweden 4 Nations Schedule

Sweden's schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Canada vs. Sweden, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 15

Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. ET

Monday, Feb. 17

Sweden vs. United States, 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship game, 8 p.m. ET

