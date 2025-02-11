4 Nations Face-Off team preview: Team Sweden roster, key players & major storylines to watch

The 4 National Face-Off will kick off on Wednesday. In the return of best-on-best hockey, teams from the U.S.A., Canada, Sweden, and Finland will compete.
Teams Canada and USA are co-favorites, but Sweden is considered a dark horse of the tournament and could be a surprise team.
Sweden 4 Nations Roster
Forwards
- Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers
- Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils
- Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks
- Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild
- Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
- Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
- Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins
- William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators
- Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
- Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
- Rickard Rakell Pittsburgh Penguins
- Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers
Team Sweden will rely heavily on Toronto Maple Leafs star forward William Nylander to lead its offense. Compared to Teams USA and Canada, its offense isn't as good, and Sweden will have to try to win low-scoring games.
Defensemen
- Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames
- Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
- Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
- Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers
- Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers
- Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins
Sweden's captain, Victor Hedman, will lead the blue line. Erik Karlsson and Rasmus Dahlin must play better than they have this season if Sweden wants to be successful.
Goalies
- Samuel Ersson, Philadelphia Flyers
- Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild
- Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators
Jacob Markstrom would have been Sweden's starter, but an injury forced him out. Ersson is the clear No. 3 goalie, but Sweden must decide whether to start Gustavsson or Ullmark.
Players to watch for Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off
Sweden's player to watch will be Maple Leafs star forward William Nylander, who will be the focal point of Sweden's offense.
Another player to watch is young star Leo Carlsson. But how he will play in a best-on-best scenario is to be seen. If he plays well, it will boost Sweden's offense.
On the blue line, Sweden will go as far as Hedman, a shutdown defenseman who can add some offense, takes it. Hedman will lead the blue line and play in all situations. To help Sweden win, he must be the best player on the ice when he's on.
Sweden 4 Nations Storylines
The biggest storyline surrounding Sweden is who gets to start at the net. Ullmark and Gustavsson have played well this season, but neither edges the other. Ullmark could start due to his experience, but if he struggles in such a short tournament, that could be his only start.
Sweden 4 Nations Schedule
Sweden's schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Canada vs. Sweden, 8 p.m. ET
Saturday, Feb. 15
Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. ET
Monday, Feb. 17
Sweden vs. United States, 8 p.m. ET
Thursday, Feb. 20
Championship game, 8 p.m. ET
