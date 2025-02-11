4 Nations Face-Off Team Previews: Team USA rosters, key players & major storylines to watch

The 4 Nations Face-Off is set to kick off on Wednesday with the Sweden vs Canada game. The tournament will take place in Montreal and Boston, as Sweden, Canada, USA and Finland are teams competing in the event.

Entering the tournament, USA and Canada are co-favorites to win the tournament.

USA 4 Nations Roster

USA has a stacked roster and its roster is as follows:

Forwards

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

J.T. Miller, New York Rangers

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

USA has a potent offense featuring the likes of Matthews, Eichel, the Tkachuk brothers, and Kyle Connor.

Defensemen

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

USA Hockey did lose Quinn Hughes to injury which is a blow to the blue line. But, they will be led by the likes of Faber, Fox and Werenski.

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

USA has the best goalie group in the tournament and will likely start Connor Hellebuyck who is the Vezina front runner.

Players to watch for USA

USA will be led by its goaltending as Hellbuyck will be the starter, but Oettinger will likely have a chance to start a game and could take the net if Hellebuyck struggles.

Outside of the goalies, Auston Matthews will have the most eyes on him given he is their captain. Matthews is one of, if not the best pure goal scorer in the NHL and he will be relied upon a ton to lead this USA offense.

USA 4 Nations Storylines

The biggest storyline for the USA is if they can live up to the hype and pressure. For the first time in quite some time, USA is the team many expect will win it all.

Canada has dominated best-on-best hockey, but now USA has caught up with talent, but whether or not the pressure will get to them is to be seen.

USA 4 Nations schedule

USA's schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 13

United States vs. Finland, 8 p.m. EST

Saturday, Feb. 15

United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m. EST

Monday, Feb. 17

Sweden vs. United States, 8 p.m. EST

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship game, 8 p.m. EST

