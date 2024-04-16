4 NHL players to register 100 assists in single season ft. Connor McDavid 

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid recently joined an exclusive group of NHL legends by registering his 100th assist in a single season, becoming only the fourth player in history to achieve this remarkable milestone.

Here's a look at the elite quartet of players who have reached the coveted 100-assist mark:

4 NHL players to hit 100 assists during a single season after Connor McDavid achieves feat vs San Jose Sharks

#1. Wayne Gretzky

Known as "The Great One," Wayne Gretzky's dominance on the ice is unparalleled. Not only did Gretzky achieve a feat that few players across the NHL even sniff, he did it an amazing 11 times during his career. His record-breaking 122 assists during the 1990-91 season with the Los Angeles Kings remains a testament to his unparalleled playmaking abilities.

#2. Mario Lemieux

Mario Lemieux, a legendary figure for the Pittsburgh Penguins, showcased his extraordinary talent with 114 assists during the 1988-89 season. Lemieux is often referred to as one of the greatest players of all time and is currently in the Hall of Fame donning a Penguins sweater.

#3. Bobby Orr

Revolutionizing the game from the blue line, Bobby Orr's offensive prowess was unmatched during his time with the Boston Bruins. In the 1970-71 season, Orr recorded an impressive 102 assists, a testament to his ability to control the game and create scoring chances from the backend. His impact on the game transcended traditional defenseman roles, solidifying his legacy as one of the sport's true pioneers.

#4. Connor McDavid

The latest addition to this esteemed group, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, showcased his exceptional playmaking skills by reaching 100 assists during the current NHL season.

McDavid is unquestionably one of the best players in the game and his 100-assist season is just another notch in his resume. However, McDavid has a long way to go in matching Gretzky's staggering 11 100-assist seasons.

#5. Nikita Kucherov?

It is also worth noting that Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov is just one assist away from hitting 100 with one game remaining. Should the Lightning star get one more assist, it will be the first time since 1989 that two NHL players hit 100 assists during the same season.

