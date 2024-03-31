5 Active NHL players with 60-goal seasons ft. Auston Matthews

In the NHL world, scoring 60 goals in a single season is an extraordinary feat that only a handful of players have accomplished. In an 82-game season, scoring that many goals is obviously a challenge. Here, we highlight five active players who have reached this impressive milestone.

5 active NHL players with 60-goal seasons

#1, Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews recently etched his name in the NHL history books by scoring 60 goals for the second time in his career. Matthews scored his 60th goal on Saturday during the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Matthews achieved his first 60-goal campaign during the 2021-22 season when he scored 60 goals and added 46 assists for 106 points.

This season, Auston Matthews has racked up 95 points in 72 games and his average time on ice per game stands at 21:01.

#2, Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers is another member of the 60-goal club. In his nine NHL seasons, McDavid has one 60-goal campaign under his belt. During the 2022-23 season, he lit the lamp 64 times.

With 125 points this season, McDavid has scored 29 goals and provided 96 assists while his average ice time stands at 21:31 per game.

#3, David Pastrnak

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins has achieved the 60-goal mark once in his career, with the 10-year veteran scoring 61 goals in 2022-23. This season, Pastrnak has racked up 102 points through 72 games on 45 goals and 57 assists, averaging 20:01 minutes on ice per game.

#4, Steven Stamkos

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos scored an astounding 60 goals in 2011-12, which was his fifth NHL season. Now in his 16th campaign, Stamkos has notched 66 points on 30 goals and 36 assists. His average time on ice stands at 18:15 per game as the Lightning edge toward a postseason berth.

#5, Alex Ovechkin

The fifth and final active member of the 60-goal club is Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin. During the 2007-08 campaign, Ovechkin found the back of the net 65 times. Now in his 19th season, all with the Capitals, Ovechkin has 58 points on 26 goals and 32 assists, averaging 19:16 minutes of ice time per game.