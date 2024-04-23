5 active NHL superstars yet to win a Stanley Cup ft. Connor McDavid

The chase to win the Stanley Cup is underway as the 2024 NHL playoffs have begun.

Winning the Cup is one of the hardest things to do in sports, as only 16 of the 32 NHL teams make the playoffs, and then it takes 16 wins to win the Cup. With that, several NHL superstars have yet to win a Stanley Cup.

Here are 5 active NHL superstars who haven't won a Stanley Cup

#1, Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL but has yet to win a Stanley Cup.

McDavid has been in the NHL since the 2015-16 NHL season. The Oilers captain has recorded over 100 points in four straight seasons and seven total seasons while leading the league in points five times.

The Oilers do have a chance of making the chance of winning the Cup this year as Edmonton is hosting the LA Kings in the first round.

#2, Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews scored 69 goals this season

Auston Matthews is one of the top players in the NHL and is the league's best goal-scorer in the league, but the Toronto Maple Leafs star forward has yet to win a Stanley Cup.

Matthews led the leagues in goals this past season with 69, but the playoff success has not been there. The Maple Leafs have only gotten past the first round once in Matthews' tenure. But Toronto has a chance of winning the Cup this season as Toronto is playing the Boston Bruins in the first round.

#3, Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin is one of the best players but the Stanley Cup has been eluding him.

Panarin has been the best player on the New York Rangers for quite some time, and the Russian is a two-time All-Star. Panarin finished this year recording 120 points, and the Rangers are one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

#4, David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak was drafted in 2015 so he wasn't there for Boston's last Cup in 2011.

Pastrnak did play in the Cup Final in 2019 when the Bruins lost to the St. Louis Blues, so he has been close to hoisting the Cup.

Boston is playing Toronto in the first round, so Pastrnak does have a chance of winning the Cup this season.

#5, Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk has become one of the top players in the NHL but has yet to win a Stanley Cup.

Tkachuk helped lead Florida to the Stanley Cup Finals last season, but the Panthers lost to the Vegas Golden Knights. Tkachuk has Florida back in the playoffs this season, as the Panthers are hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1.