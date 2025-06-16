5 Anaheim Ducks players and personnel detrimental to roster retool after yet another playoff miss feat. Trevor Zegras

The Anaheim Ducks hit this offseason looking to be aggressive in the trade and free-agent markets. The Ducks kept true to their word, making a splash by trading for former 50-goal scorer Chris Kreider.

While acquiring Kreider was a good start, some obstacles stand in the way of the Anaheim Ducks completing their roster retool.

So, let’s take a look at five Anaheim Ducks team members who are detrimental to the team’s efforts to retool its roster.

5 Anaheim Ducks players and personnel detrimental to roster retool

#5 Joel Quenneville

The Anaheim Ducks hope that Quenneville's fresh start will take the team to the next level - Source: Imagn

The Anaheim Ducks recently named Joel Quenneville as their new head coach. While it might seem surprising to include Quenneville in this list, especially since he hasn’t even coached a game yet, Quenneville’s past issues could cast a shadow over the club.

For instance, free agents may think twice about signing in Anaheim based on the idea of playing for Quenneville.

Quenneville has not been found liable for any wrongdoing, of course. Nevertheless, some players might prefer to shy away from any potential controversies moving forward.

#4 John Gibson

John Gibson could spend another season on the trade block - Source: Imagn

John Gibson has been rumored to be on the trade block for quite a while. The issue here is that Gibson is the only goalie currently under contract for the Ducks. Lukas Dostal, this past season’s revelation, is an RFA. Meanwhile, Ville Husso is a UFA.

That situation means that the Ducks will need to figure out what to do about Dostal first, before deciding on Gibson. If the Ducks feel that keeping Gibson is not in their best interest, the Ducks will need to move him or play another season with Gibson on the trade block.

But as long as Gibson is on the team, Dostal’s path toward becoming a bona fide number-one NHL starter will be blocked.

#3 Pat Verbeek

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek has done a good job of steering the team’s rebuild. He’s acquired some solid pieces via trade like Frank Vatrano, while also filling the club’s prospect pipeline with solid pieces.

But as Verbeek launches into free agency this summer, the temptation is there to dump a pile of money on a player like Mitch Marner.

While that’s not necessarily a bad thing, there’s always the risk of Verbeek blowing the Anaheim Ducks’ $30+ million cap space on players who will not deliver the desired returns. That is why Verbeek must tread carefully when evaluating this summer’s free-agent and trade markets.

#2 Jacob Trouba

Jacon Trouba has been a solid addition to the Anaheim Ducks' blue line - Source: Imagn

The Ducks took on Jacob Trouba’s substantial cap hit last season, hoping to add a veteran leader who could provide a solid presence on the club’s blue line.

Trouba has been a good soldier and played his best with Anaheim. However, his $8 million cap hit could stand in the way of luring other potential free agents or adding contracts via trade. Yes, the Ducks have over $30 million in cap space this summer.

But such an amount can evaporate, while also considering that the Ducks don’t have any defensemen signed beyond this season.

Considering that Trouba’s contract will come off the books after this season, other free agents will be watching how the Ducks handle Trouba. If the Ducks seem to slight Trouba in any way, the optics may turn off would-be free agents from moving to Anaheim.

#1 Trevor Zegras

The Anaheim Ducks must decide what to do about Trevor Zegras this summer - Source: Imagn

Trevor Zegras, like John Gibson, has been the subject of ongoing trade talk. The entire trade discussion surrounding Zegras has become a distraction for the team and player.

So, the Ducks will need to solve this issue once and for all.

If the Ducks re-sign Zegras, it would signal that he’s happy and willing to stay in Anaheim. But if the Ducks trade him, the club will need to maximize the return.

However, other key player decisions may have to wait until the Zegras saga is solved, one way or another.

