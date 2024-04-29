5 best replacements for Seattle Kraken as next head coach after Dave Hakstol firing

The Seattle Kraken announced the firing of the club’s first coach, Dave Hakstol. Hakstol’s dismissal now means that Kraken GM Ron Francis will be hard at work to find Hakstol’s replacement.

With dozens of potential names out there, among them first-time and veteran ones, it’s worth taking a closer look at five potential successors to Dave Hakstol’s spot behind the bench.

Here's a look at the five best candidates to take over from Dave Hakstol in Seattle:

# Jay Leach

The best replacement for Dave Hakstol could be an in-house solution. Assistant Jay Leach, who was previously considered for other coaching positions, would be a natural choice to step up.

Leach would provide players with familiarity and continuity while adding a different dimension to a Kraken team looking to recapture their first season’s success.

At 44, Leach would also become one of the youngest coaches in the league. As such, the Kraken would benefit from a coach they could rely on for years to come.

#2 Ryan Warsofsky

Another first-time coach to replace Dave Hakstol is San Jose Sharks’ assistant Ryan Warsofsky. He has already been considered as a potential NHL head coach, making him an interesting choice for the Kraken.

While Warsofsky may have an inside track on the opening in San Jose, the Kraken would lose nothing in talking to Warsofsky. His success at the AHL level, where he won a Calder Cup, could translate well.

At 36, Warsofsky, like Leach, provides a long-term option for a team looking to build a perennial contender.

#3 Bruce Boudreau

Bruce Boudreau is a veteran coach with decades of experience in the hockey business. He's the opposite of Leach and Warsofsky, as Boudreau would provide veteran leadership to a young team.

Also, current assistant coaches like Leach could greatly benefit from Boudreau’s tutelage as the team transitions into a new era. He last coached the Vancouver Canucks from 2021 to 2023.

Boudreau would not be a long-term solution over Dave Hakstol. In fact, Boudreau could provide the Kraken with a transition coach until it feels that Leach is ready to take over, or another candidate becomes available.

#4 Mike Velucci

Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Mike Velucci has had an extensive coaching career. He’s spent the last few seasons under Mike Sullivan working with the Penguins penalty kill.

Velucci has shown success at the AHL level, winning a Calder Cup and AHL Coach of the Year. He has also been interviewed for other head coaching positions in the past.

The Kraken could find a middle-ground solution in Velucci, as he would provide long-term stability and coaching experience. He would be a solid replacement for Dave Hakstol as the Kraken look to plug gaps in their overall structure.

#5 Cory Stillman

Former NHLer Cory Stillman was an assistant coach with the Arizona Coyotes. However, the club’s transition to Utah casts doubt on the coaching staff’s future moving forward.

With that in mind, Stillman may become a viable alternative for the Kraken. As a two-time Cup champion, Stillman brings coaching experience and knows what it takes to be a winner.

While he may be the least experienced coach on this list, he would provide a different dimension for the Kraken, especially if the club is looking to break away from the system and culture Hakstol instilled.