5 biggest 2024 NHL free agency losers from Day 1 feat. Carolina Hurricanes

The first day of the 2024 NHL free agency season kicked off with a bang. Teams like the Nashville Predators made a splash with a number of high-profile signings. However, some teams failed to improve their rosters, actually subtracting more than adding.

So, here’s a look at the five biggest losers on the first day of the 2024 NHL free agency season.

5 biggest 2024 NHL free agency losers from Day 1

#5: Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs addressed their blue line with the additions of Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Now, the Leafs’ defense corps looks like a strength rather than a liability. However, the team failed to address a crucial area: Goaltending.

The Leafs have sorely lacked a number-one goalie that can carry the load. However, the Leafs failed to address this area in any meaningful way. The Leafs signed former Florida Panther Anthony Stolarz and brought back Matt Murray, who spent all of last season on Injured Reserve.

Unless Toronto can seriously address its goaltending situation, it looks like the club will roll the dice on a Joseph Woll-Anthony Stolarz tandem.

#4: Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning signed winger Jake Guentzel to a seven-year, $63 million deal. However, Tampa lost its captain, Steven Stamkos, to the Nashville Predators. This loss alone makes the Lightning one of the losers of the first day of NHL free agency.

Additionally, the Lightning have not added a defenseman who can make up for the loss of Mikhail Sergachev. As such, it looks like the Lightning could enter next season much weaker than expected.

#3: Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights did not make any noise on Day 1 of NHL free agency. In fact, Vegas made a thud on Monday. The Knights lost three key players: Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson, and Alec Martinez.

Unfortunately, Vegas fans saw this situation coming as it was clear the Golden Knights could not afford to re-sign all of these players. Now, the Golden Knights will need to replace the scoring lost with Marchessault’s departure, the reliable two-way play from Stephenson, and the solid defense from Martinez.

#2: Florida Panthers

Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers lost a number of players days after winning their first Stanley Cup. While the re-signing of Sam Reinhart was a huge win, the Panthers lost a number of depth players. These players were crucial in the Panthers' back-to-back Cup Final appearances.

Gone are Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Anthony Stolarz to Toronto, Brandon Montour to the Seattle Kraken, Ryan Lomberg to the Calgary Flames, and Kevin Stenlund to Utah.

Overall, the loss of Ekman-Larsson and Montour leave two significant holes in the Cats’ defense. Also, the departure of Lomberg and Stenlund will require adding solid players to the club’s bottom six.

#1: Carolina Hurricanes

The Canes saw a significant loss of talent. First, Guentzel left for Tampa. Then, Teuvo Tervainen left for the Chicago Blackhawks, Brady Skjei signed with the Predators, and Brett Pesce and Stefan Noesen went to the Devils.

While the Hurricanes reacted by signing defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Walker, they don’t seem enough to replace Skjei and Pesce. Also, the loss of Guentzel means finding additional scoring to complement their top six. However, the additions of Eric Robinson, Tyson Jost and William Carrier don’t appear to move the needle very much.

Of course, it’s only the first day of NHL free agency. But from the looks of things, the Hurricanes have their work cut out for them if the club wants to remain among the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

